Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Deadline Extended For Input On Kiwifruit Spray Ingredient

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

More time has been added for submissions on the potential phase-out of hydrogen cyanamide, an active ingredient in sprays commonly used by kiwifruit growers.

The original deadline of 26 November has been extended to 5.00 pm on Monday 20 December.

Hydrogen cyanamide is banned in Europe, and its re-registration is currently under review in the United States. In New Zealand, the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is undertaking a reassessment of the substance, which is primarily sprayed on bare kiwifruit vines to help buds form after winter.

The latest evidence suggests the economic benefits of hydrogen cyanamide are outweighed by the environmental risks and adverse health effects to the reproductive system and thyroid.

EPA scientists have carried out an assessment of the information available and released a draft proposal for feedback. It includes a recommendation for a gradual phase-out of the use of hydrogen cyanamide, leading to a total ban in five years.

"We have had a strong response at the start of our public consultation, with more than 50 submissions received so far," says Dr Chris Hill, General Manager of the EPA’s Hazardous Substances group.

"However, the manufacturer Nufarm and kiwifruit marketer Zespri have contacted us seeking an extension, in order to fully respond. The Decision-making Committee has agreed to this request, to ensure the evidence is as complete as possible before we hold a public hearing in the new year."

The Decision-making Committee determines the final outcome of the reassessment. This could range from maintaining the status quo, to modifications or restrictions on controls (usage rules), or revoking the approval altogether.

Read the official record of the deadline extension

Find out more about the reassessment of hydrogen cyanamide

Background

Hydrogen cyanamide has been used in New Zealand since 1988. It can only be applied by trained professionals in commercial settings.

There are currently six hydrogen cyanamide products registered. They are Hi-Cane, Treestart, Hortcare Hi-break, Synergy HC, Gro-Chem HC-50 and Cyan. These products are restricted to commercial use only.

In September 2019, an EPA Decision-making Committee decided that grounds exist to reassess this substance after significant new information on hazards and risks emerged in a report from the European Food Safety Authority.

Last year, the EPA opened a public call for information about hydrogen cyanamide. Since then, work has been underway to review the responses and prepare the reassessment application.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: RSI ‘State Of The Nation’ Report Published
latest research, science and innovation system report card is now available, and outlines how the system is performing, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods has announced. “The report seeks to increase transparency, act as a reliable data source and stimulate discussion... More>>




Fonterra: Increases 2021/22 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today increased and narrowed its forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $7.90 - $8.90 per kgMS, from NZD $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. The midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off, has increased to NZD $8.40 per kgMS, from NZD $8.00 per kgMS... More>>

Stats: Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today. “New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions... More>>



Pamu & Westpac: Market-leading Sustainability-Linked Loan
Westpac NZ and Pāmu have signed New Zealand’s most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Loan to date, also the largest in the agricultural sector, and the first involving a state-owned enterprise. Pāmu, also known as Landcorp, is New Zealand’s biggest farming business. It will borrow $85m from Westpac NZ over three years... More>>


Retail NZ: Some Good News In COVID Announcements, But Firm Dates Needed
Retail NZ is welcoming news that the Government is increasing financial support for businesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, and that retail will be able to open at all stages of the new “Covid Protection Framework... More>>

ComCom: Companies In Hot Water For Selling Unsafe Hot Water Bottles And Toys

A wholesaler and a retailer have been fined a total of $140,000 under the Fair Trading Act for selling hot water bottles and toys that did not comply with mandatory safety requirements. Paramount Merchandise Company Limited (Paramount) was fined $104,000 after pleading guilty in the Manukau District Court... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 