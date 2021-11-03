October Climate Summary - NIWA
Highlights of October 2021:
- 5th warmest October on record
- Weather was changeable but consistent with a developing La Niña in the tropical Pacific
- Rainfall was well above normal for Auckland and Northland, with some areas experiencing record high levels (Kerikeri and Kaikohe had 3x normal amount)
- Of the six main centres, Auckland was the warmest, Dunedin was the driest, Christchurch was the sunniest, Hamilton was the least sunny, Dunedin and Christchurch were the coldest and Hamilton and Auckland were the wettest.
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2111/Climate_Summary_October_2021.pdf