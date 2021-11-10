Research For Life Launches New $80,000 Postdoctoral Fellowship

Research For Life (RFL) today announced that it has launched a new Postdoctoral Fellowship in the form of an annual salary up to the value of $80,000 per year to support the professional development of an outstanding early-career medical or biomedical researcher. Calls for applications will occur shortly.

Applicants for the Fellowship must hold a Doctor of Philosophy degree and undertake the Fellowship in an appropriate Wellington research institution.

Research For Life’s Chair Dr Lance Lawler said, “This new RFL Postdoctoral Fellowship provides an additional pathway to support innovative quality research undertaken by researchers in the early stages of their careers.”

“The Postdoctoral Fellowship is a further means to supporting local researchers and research institutions whose work will advance the quality of healthcare in the Wellington region and beyond.”

The Fellowship may be awarded, depending upon the scope of the successful applicant's research project for either one or two years, and be undertaken within and with the support of an appropriate Wellington-based research institution.

Applications from young researchers not currently permanently employed by the hosting research institution will have preference.

Further information about the RFL Postdoctoral Fellowship, including Application Guidelines and an Application Form, can be found on the RFL website. See Link.

The closing date for the 2022 RFL Postdoctoral Fellowship is 5.00 pm on Monday, 21 March 2022.

Established in 1960, RFL provides seed funding for medical and biomedical researchers whose work, while often fundamental, contributes to improved outcomes in our community.

During the last financial year, year-ending June 2020, RFL approved 11 research grants to local medical researchers to the value of $136,055. In the previous year, 14 research and 20 travel grants totaling $189,511 were approved.

