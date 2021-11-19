Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Predator Free 2050 Ltd Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums

Friday, 19 November 2021, 8:30 am
Press Release: Predator Free 2050

Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050.

PF2050 Ltd Science Director Prof Dan Tompkins says possums are a serious economic and environmental threat, making possum eradication a national priority. The Government spends more than $55 million a year on possum control, on top of millions more by Regional Councils, while the damage inflicted by the pests cost farmers about $40 million annually.

"While the application of current tools and approaches for possum eradication will continue to improve, the scale of the Predator Free 2050 mission - national eradication - means that new solutions and approaches will also be needed," Prof Tompkins says.

"The University of Otago’s project team has been researching possum reproduction and development since 2019, with the long-term goal of creating genetic control solutions. Originally backed by MBIE’s Smart Ideas funding, we are now providing $300,000 to support the next step in this project. If successful, the team’s research could enable development of new possum eradication options. We are excited to see what they discover."

Research team leader Dr Tim Hore, of the University of Otago, says the PF2050 support is a valuable endorsement of their research strategy.

"While gene editing is going to be a valuable and flexible addition to the possum research toolkit, the techniques required to edit possum genes have not yet been developed.

"We are addressing this by developing a novel method that involves targeting and transplanting immature sex cells of possum pouch young, rather than embryonic cells, before they develop into eggs or sperm. By focusing on unique quirks of possum biology, we hope to provide the tools for developing tailored and effective strategies for possum control," Dr Hore says.

"In one scenario, such technologies could be applied to possum biocontrol to create and spread genes that reduce fitness, resulting in gradual population decline and, ultimately, local eradication. Alternatively, our gene manipulation research could lead to massive gains without ever requiring field release. We can see gene technologies accelerating control strategies in the same way it has revolutionised biomedical science - essentially by allowing us to understand what genes do."

The project involves a core team of experts in mammalian cell biology, marsupial reproduction and genomics; Dr Hore, Dr Melanie Laird, and Dr Kyle Richardson, of the Department of Anatomy and Professor Andrew Pask, of the University of Melbourne.

The team is also leading analysis of the possum genome sequence, an additional collaborative project that provides basic knowledge for genetic control technologies, as well as a raft of other pest control and eradication methods.

The PF2050 Ltd funding contribution will support the project team’s research until 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Predator Free 2050 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>

MBIE: Kiwis Confronted With An Alarming Rise In Online Identity Theft
Newly released data from Netsafe shows incidents of identity fraud in New Zealand have increased by a shocking 86 per cent over the last financial year, while incidents of investment fraud have risen by 37 per cent over the same period... More>>


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>



Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 