Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

A Fuzzy Molecular Threesome Is The Basis Of Gene Expression

Friday, 7 January 2022, 7:29 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Unstructured proteins are a relatively new scientific discovery and we are only just starting to understand their power in biology and disease.

Specific nuclear proteins act as a glue to pack genetic material in an absurdly small space in the human body. Proteins “gluing” DNA are called linker histones, and hold their secret in their electric charge. They are strongly positively charged, fusing to the strongly negatively charged DNA.

A simple attraction of opposites is thus key to tight packing of genes, with interactions so strong, they suggest the idea of glue keeping everything together.

In new research published in Nature Chemistry, Dr Davide Mercadante from the University of Auckland and a team of scientists from Switzerland, Iceland and the US, investigated how these genes are accessed if so tightly packed away? How can these molecules be broken apart to promote gene expression?

“We challenged existing notions, hypothesising that unstructured proteins would explain the plastic and dynamic world of genes,” Dr Mercadante says.

“By being fast moving, it is impossible to obtain a detailed picture of how disordered proteins take shape and from their structure we had to move our target to understand their dynamics.”

The researchers first labelled histones and DNA with fluorescent dyes responding to molecular dynamics and looked at the molecules through microscopy. This didn’t provide “molecular pictures” but only an idea of how molecules behaved from the indirect reading of dyes.

Molecular simulations, which can provide the finest details, were then tightly coupled to experiments and instructed to give reliable “snapshots” of the investigated molecules, providing clues of how tight interactions can also be functionally dynamic to potentially unpack genes.

The strong charge complementarity in DNA-histone complexes does not allow, however, for genes to unpack easily. Not in timescales compatible with life. The team hypothesised that a third molecule is needed to break the DNA-histone complex.

A strongly negatively charged and unstructured protein known to interact with the linker histone is prothymosin-. Could prothymosin- compete with the DNA for the binding, evicting the histone to promote gene availability?

In experiments, prothymosin- invaded the histone-DNA complex, forming a three-way complex before dislodging the histone.

“This has enormous implications, with strong but fuzzy molecular associations finely regulating gene access, this has deep repercussions on the world of biology and how we conceive protein activity,” Dr Mercadante says.

“Our work reinforces the notion that cellular processes can be mediated by unstructured proteins, challenging the historical view that function must be conveyed by specific protein structures. Here the lack of shape conveys the plasticity necessary to make the genetic material available in appreciable timescales, against the long-standing structure-to-function paradigm of biology.”

Co-authors on the research include Professor Benjamin Schuler, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland; Dr Robert Best – National Institute of Health, Washington DC, USA; Associate Professor Pétur Heiðarsson, University of Iceland, Reykjavík, Iceland; Dr Alessandro Borgia, St Jude children’s hospital, Memphis, USA; Dr Madeleine Borgia, St Jude children’s hospital, Memphis, USA; Dr Daniel Nettels, University of Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland; Associate Professor Beat Fierz, École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Air New Zealand: International Border Re-opening Delay Results In Flight Cancellations
Following the New Zealand government’s announcement delaying the start of non-MIQ travel, Air New Zealand will cancel around 120 services through to the end of February... More>>


DoC: Makes Marine Species And Habitat Maps Accessible For Everybody
The Department of Conservation has made public more than 300 marine data layers and an interactive map tool to visualise, analyse, and download them... More>>



ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>

Kea Aerospace: Achieves Longest Endurance UAV Flight In New Zealand

On Sunday 19th December Kea Aerospace has recorded the longest known flight for an unmanned aircraft in New Zealand, in an electric-powered flight above Kaitōrete, near Christchurch... More>>


Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings Against Alleged International Freight Forwarding Cartels
The Commerce Commission has filed civil proceedings in the High Court against two international freight forwarding companies, Mondiale Freight Services Limited (Mondiale) and Oceanbridge Shipping Limited (Oceanbridge), and four individuals associated with the companies, alleging each company entered into and gave effect to cartel agreements... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 