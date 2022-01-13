Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

SEMI Issues Recommendations For European Commission To Bolster Europe’s Chip Ecosystem Resilience And Competitiveness

Thursday, 13 January 2022, 7:32 am
Press Release: SEMI Europe

BRUSSELS, Belgium – 12 January, 2022 – SEMI, the global industry association that unites the entire electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, has issued recommendations to the European Commission for growing Europe semiconductor ecosystem resilience and competitiveness. The recommendations focus on the critical need for Europe to strengthen its microelectronics ecosystem with a long-term, forward-looking semiconductor manufacturing strategy and regulations that encourage more innovation. A diversified global network of suppliers and stronger strategic partnerships are key to that strategy.

“Semiconductors must remain at the core of Europe’s industrial and technological ambitions,” said Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe. “With the launch of the Industrial Alliance on Processors and Semiconductor Technologies and the announcement of the European CHIPS Act, Europe has taken a pivotal step in securing supply chain resilience and future competitiveness of its microelectronics ecosystem.”

The alliance and European CHIPS Act will be central to ensuring the funding, suppliers, and networks critical to Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem. The recommendations are aimed at building on Europe’s strategic position in embedded electronics to make it a global center of technological excellence and leadership in driving disruptive innovations.

SEMI Europe outlined the following recommendations to increase the resilience and competitiveness of the semiconductor ecosystem in Europe. The recommendations were approved by Luc Van den hove, SEMI Europe Advisory Board chair and president and CEO of imec, and board members.

Manufacturing

  • Expand semiconductor manufacturing capacities with a focus on end-sector needs to maintain global leadership and market share.
  • Advance Europe’s leadership in international standardization of smart manufacturing technologies.
  • Support the introduction of circular economy strategies in semiconductor manufacturing.

Research and Innovation

  • Create pan-European research, innovation and development roadmaps for advanced semiconductor technologies.
  • Establish a European Semiconductor Technologies Innovation Observatory.
  • Enhance protections for Europe’s collective research and development (R&D) data by safeguarding the sharing and transfer of knowledge among industry, academia and Research and Technology Organizations (RTOs).
  • Create a European Semiconductor Fund to help scale European semiconductor innovation capacity.

Supply Chains

  • Encourage the sharing of best practices and approaches to mitigate future supply chain risks.
  • Develop common strategies for better securing the semiconductor supply chain, including semiconductor equipment, materials, and raw materials.

Skills

  • Leverage Pact for Skills for microelectronics as the foundation for reskilling and upskilling Europe’s talent pool.
  • Promote workforce development and mobility for better access to international technological expertise.

The annual Industry Strategy Symposium Europe (ISS Europe), March 17, 2022, in Brussels, will gather European microelectronics industry leaders and government officials in order to enhance their dialogue and collaboration.

For more information about the initiative, please contact Marek Kysela, Senior Coordinator Advocacy at SEMI Europe, at mkysela@semi.org.

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy and SEMI Europe Advocacy to learn more about public policy efforts and developments.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from SEMI Europe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



ACT: Finance Committee Should Review Changes To Credit Contracts And Consumer Finance Act
ACT Leader David Seymour has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, asking it to open an inquiry into the effects of recent changes to the Credit contracts and Consumer Finance Act... More>>



The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 