Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

NEC Develops The World's First Unit Cell

Friday, 18 March 2022, 6:42 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

NEC Develops The World's First Unit Cell Facilitating Scaling Up To A Fully-connected Quantum Annealing Architecture

Aiming to produce a highly accurate and practical quantum annealing machine

TOKYO, Mar 17, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has developed the world's first LHZ scheme(1) unit cell facilitating scaling up to a fully-connected architecture using superconducting parametron(2) quantum bits (qubits). NEC has succeeded in demonstrating quantum annealing operations using these qubits, which will enable high accuracy calculations. Via this achievement, NEC has made further progress toward the production of a quantum annealing machine(3), which is a type of quantum computer.

Combinational optimization is important for finding solutions to complex social issues. It aims to find the optimal solution from an enormous set of potential choices. In 1999, NEC developed a superconducting qubit for use in gate-type quantum computers. Since then, NEC has applied the technology in the research and development of a quantum annealing machine using superconducting parametron qubits that can solve combinatorial optimization problems at high speed and with great accuracy.

NEC has developed a four qubit unit cell of the LHZ scheme. This enables scaling to multiple fully-connected logical qubits utilizing superconducting parametron and circuit coupling technology. NEC has achieved a world first by successfully solving small-scale combinatorial optimization problems via quantum annealing using this new technology. In another world first, NEC has also developed a three-dimensional structure technology that efficiently connects many LHZ scheme unit cells arranged in a tile pattern with external devices.

By replicating the unit cell in a tile pattern, it is possible to easily create a structure where many qubits are logically connected to each other, whilst maintaining the features of the superconducting parametron that allow it to perform calculations with high accuracy. NEC has made progress toward the realization of a quantum annealing machine that can solve large-scale and complex combinatorial optimization problems at high speed.

NEC is working to develop a quantum annealing machine using superconducting parametrons as a project(4) commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). NEC is currently conducting research and development to improve the integration of superconducting parametrons in a fully connected architecture, with the aim of realizing quantum annealing machines by 2023. NEC will use these results as building blocks to further accelerate the development of quantum computers.

(1) LHZ scheme: LHZ is an abbreviation for a technique proposed by Lechner, Hauke and Zoller. As the number of qubits increases, it becomes difficult in hardware to directly connect each qubit to each of the other qubits. To solve this problem, ParityQC proposed with LHZ a transformation that enables fully connected qubits to be obtained using qubits that are physically connected to only their nearest neighbours. A unit cell, composed of four qubits and a central coupling circuit connecting them can be replicated using a tile-like pattern.

About ParityQC: 

https://parityqc.com/

(2) Superconducting parametron: A superconducting resonant circuit composed of Josephson junctions and capacitors which oscillates with different phases and can be used as a qubit. The lifetime of the qubit (which determines the upper limit of the time for which high-speed operation is possible) is an order of magnitude longer than that of magnetic flux qubits. It is expected that calculations performed within a fixed time period will have improved accuracy.

(3) Quantum Annealing Machine: A computer that exploits the laws of quantum mechanics to search for the minimum energy state of a cost function. The minimum energy state corresponds to the solution of the combinatorial optimization problem. The smallest unit to be calculated is a qubit. As the number of qubits increases and the connectivity between the qubits increases, larger and more complex combinatorial optimization problems can be solved.

(4) Project for Innovative AI Chip and Next-Generation Computing Technology Development

https://www.nedo.go.jp/english/activities/activities_ZZJP_100123.html

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


External Reporting Board: New Zealand A Step Closer Towards Climate Reporting
Today, the External Reporting Board has released the second part of the Climate-related Disclosure standards for public consultation. This release focuses on Strategy, and Metrics and Targets... More>>



Commerce Commission: Grants Clearance For Vocus/2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has granted clearance to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. In reaching its decision, the Commission considered the potential impact of the proposed merger... More>>

International Migration: January 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>

Statistics: Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices
Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent... More>>

REINZ: Property Prices Rise Faster Than Rent Prices In Second Half Of 2021
Gisborne was the strongest performer for residential investors, with the highest annual increase in rental price and the only region to see an increase in rental yield year on year, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report for H2 2021 from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 