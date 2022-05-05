Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

New Sea Level Rise Projections For Aotearoa New Zealand

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: NZ Psychological Society

NZ SeaRise scientists’ findings that sea level rise around Aotearoa New Zealand is likely to occur faster and to a greater extent than previously predicted, means government must act immediately to prepare communities for the dramatic changes we can expect to see within the next 20 years.

The New Zealand Psychological Society stresses the need for more attention to be given to addressing the serious social, cultural, intergenerational and personal costs that will accompany projected levels of sea rise and cause inundation within cities and coastal communities decades before previously expected.

Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki, president of the Psychological Society, said the society’s Climate Psychology Task Force had long been advocating for stronger voices for the people who will be most affected by climate change and coastal sea rise, in government preparations and plans.

“Now, our government has no choice but to make a long overdue investment in the future of Aotearoa,” Dr Waitoki says. “It must take immediate steps to invest in established community-based, iwi and hapū led programmes that have existing climate change mitigation strategies with little resourcing.

“Investment is also needed to address the direct impact of rising sea levels on rural communities that are inequitably serviced.

“Planning responses to the inevitable widespread impacts of sea level rise around our coastline and rivers must take into account Māori and Pacific solutions – as we are, and always have been, people of the water.”

“Our members have the expertise and experience through our work with international and local networks to inform and lead the interventions that will be essential to empower local people to educate, inform and motivate others in their communities.

“As was specifically addressed in a chapter of the recently released IPCC report, indigenous peoples in Aotearoa, Australia and the Pacific are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, with anticipated significant effects on economic and social well-being and culture.

“Any interventions in Aotearoa must include the priority need to address the effects on Māori communities.”

Dr Waitoki says while current government strategies for reducing emissions remain important in the commitment to help mitigate the global drivers of climate change, the implications of the latest data-based projections of sea level rise increase the urgency for government, councils and Iwi to implement effective adaptation plans.

Waiting until 2023 to prepare cross-party legislation is delaying the move too long, Dr Waitoki says.

Scientists have issued a dire warning and sounded the alarm and it is now time for social and psychological science, together with Mātauranga Māori, to be engaged in the planning and implementation of adaptation strategies.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Psychological Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Stats: Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>



Science Media Centre: NZ Sea Levels May Rise Twice As Fast As Thought – Expert Reaction
Sea-level rise in our biggest urban areas may happen two to three decades earlier than expected, fresh projections suggest. Scientists from the NZ SeaRise programme have designed a new online tool that shows sea-level rise projections by location to the year 2300... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>

Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 