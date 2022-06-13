Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Biotech Firm Tackling COVID-19 & M. Bovis Announces Successful Development Of Rapid, Accurate Johne’s Disease Assay

Monday, 13 June 2022, 8:18 pm
Press Release: Pictor Limited

Auckland-based biotechnology company Pictor Limited has been developing an accurate, affordable multiplexed diagnostic test for Mycobacterium avium paratuberculosis (MAP) – also known as Johne’s disease – that could save the New Zealand dairy industry upwards of $80 million a year in lost production.

“The PictArray™ MAP assay would be a positive addition to national control programmes to help in the eradication of Johne’s disease from the dairy industry,” says Pictor’s Director of Research and Development, Dr. Natasha Gordon, who will be presenting at a Johne’s disease conference this week in Dublin, Ireland.

The PictArray multiplex enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technology allows multiple biomarkers to be tested in a single well. This feature increases the information gained by the clinical testing laboratory, enabling improved disease management on the farm. Conventional ELISA takes a snapshot of a disease at one moment in time, while the PictArray multiplex allows complex diseases to be monitored through different stages of infection using biomarkers that present at different time points during the infection cycle, including asymptomatic stages. Earlier detection of Johne’s disease would allow infected animals to be removed from herds sooner, minimising transmission.

“Our PictArray MAP assay could facilitate improved biosecurity, and support trade, because tests can be performed quickly and accurately when importing, exporting or moving livestock and associated products between local locations, resulting in safe transportation without the risk of spreading infection,” says Gordon.

The research project is led by Pictor in a collaboration with Dr Rao Dukkipati, senior lecturer at Massey University, and builds on long-term research at Massey University by Associate Professor Alan Murray. Pictor received a $404,040 grant from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund to develop the test and Pictor has filed a PCT application for this multiplexed assay.

About Pictor

Pictor is an in vitro diagnostics company that offers a patented multiplexed platform for highly accurate and efficient testing of complex and infectious diseases for human and animal health. PictArray™ multiplexed technology makes it possible to test multiple disease markers in a single test simultaneously — with higher sensitivity, faster throughput, and reduced turn-around time. The company’s lead product, PictArray™ SARS-CoV-2 IgG ELISA Kit, enables more informed clinical intervention to manage the threat of COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.pictordx.com, www.linkedin.com/company/pictorltd, and @PictorLtd on Twitter.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pictor Limited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Consumer NZ: Non-bank Funds Take The Top Spots For KiwiSaver Satisfaction
Consumer NZ’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey has found three funds stood out from the crowd, with Simplicity, Milford Funds and Generate taking out the top spots... More>>



ComCom: Love Streaming? Broadband Report Shows Fibre And HFC Tops For Simultaneous Netflix Streams
The latest quarterly report from the Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) programme shows broadband performance is stable across almost all the plans and providers it monitors... More>>




Science Media Centre: Simplifying Power Bills Aim Of Joint Consumer Advocacy Council And Consumer NZ Project
In a world-first, a New Zealand study has confirmed microplastics are present in Antarctica’s Ross Island region... More>>



Science Media Centre: Could Eating More Fish Raise Your Melanoma Risk? – Expert Reaction
People who ate higher amounts of fish – similar to half a can of tuna a day – had a 22% higher risk of melanoma than people who ate much less fish, in a surprise result from a large US study... More>>


Statistics: Card Spending Increases In May
Seasonally adjusted card spending rose $123 million (1.4 percent) in May 2022 compared with April 2022, making this the third consecutive monthly rise, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Fonterra: Announces Share Buyback Programme
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Fonterra) advises that it will allocate up to $50m to an on-market share buyback programme commencing 30 June 2022... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 