Mazda Foundation Supporting Environmental Research, Education And Health

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 11:43 am
Press Release: Mazda Foundation

An underwater scooter for ocean research, diabetic sensors, and Six Simple Machines for educational programmes are among the projects supported in the Mazda Foundation’s latest round of funding.

Over $74,000 was gifted to individuals and organisations across the country this round, including five-year-old Kobe from Tasman, who has Type 1 diabetes.

Kobe was only four years old when he was diagnosed and it brought on many challenges for him, including the fear of finger pricking to test his glucose levels.

Kobe’s family received $3,960 to purchase a Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) device that eliminates the need for the finger prick test.

Kobe’s mum, Paula Hemara, says over time they have found ways to reduce his pain and support him on his journey, but the CGM will help to manage his diabetes more closely, allowing him to participate in more activities and be independent while at school.

“The sensors are inserted into his arms every 10 days and set up on an app that shows continuous monitoring of his blood glucose levels. They also alert us if his levels are low or high, both of which can be life-threatening to Kobe.”

The Mazda Foundation is funded through a contribution from the sale of every new Mazda in New Zealand. Each year it runs three funding rounds to help Kiwis in need with nearly $4 million being gifted back to the community since its inception in 2005.

Auckland’s Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) received $10,300 to restore Six Simple Machines, an interactive exhibit that helps explain the fundamentals of engineering and how machines work for visiting school groups.

Partnership and Fundraising Advisor, Kathryn Michie, says the education team's goal is to provide quality educational programmes that promote innovation and meet the needs of tamariki.

“Students receive fun and experiential learning with the Simple Machines exhibit which takes the lever, wheel, pulley, inclined plane, wedge, and screw, and shows how these combine to make more complex machines.”

Several recipients this round received grants for environmental initiatives. Waikanae Estuary Care Group Incorporated received $7,600 to purchase eco-seeds, compost, and plant support materials for a native plant nursery.

Chairperson of the Waikanae Estuary Care Group, Robin Gunston, says since 2006 they have planted and nurtured around 70,000 native plants.

“Our goal is to restore the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve to its former flora and fauna status, and we are committed to planting at the reserve for the next six to seven years by which time the restoration should be complete.”

Manta Watch New Zealand Charitable Trust received $2,516 to purchase an underwater scooter for its research team to record and collect biological data.

Project Leader Lydia Green says the team borrowed a scooter last season but having access to its own machinery will be critical to continue its research.

“The success rate in recording in-water biological information and installing satellite tags is much higher with access to an underwater scooter. We are so grateful to receive the grant to purchase the scooter which will support our research for at least the next three years.”

David Hodge, Chairman of the Mazda Foundation, says the Foundation is passionate about supporting initiatives that make a difference to New Zealanders.

“The assistance the diabetic sensors will provide young Kobe is life-changing, and we are thrilled to be able to support him and other initiatives that better the lives of New Zealanders,” he says.

For information on all the recipients who received a grant this round, visit: http://mazdafoundation.org.nz/grant-recipients

The closing date for the next round of Mazda Foundation applications is 30 June 2022. For more information or to download an application form, visit www.mazdafoundation.org.nz

 

Mazda Foundation March 2022 Recipients

Auckland
OrganisationDescriptionCityAmount$
Museum of Transport and Technology Funding to repurpose 6 Simple Machines models to support interactive learning experiences for visiting school groupsAuckland, Waitemata and Gulf$10,300.00
Manta Watch New Zealand Charitable Trust To purchase an underwater scooter for research team to record and collect in-water biological data.Auckland, Rodney $2,516.53
Project Jonah New Zealand IncorporatedFirst aid skills training for staff to train to pre hospital emergency care level Auckland, Albert Eden Roskill$1,476.52
Kidz Need Dadz Charitable Trust NZFunding to support Training and Education for staff.Auckland, Maungakiekie-Tamaki$3,600.00
Panacea Arts Charitable TrustFunding to purchase materials for a celebratory exhibition of works made by brand new artists of ‘South Auckland’ – being Ōtāhuhu, Māngere, and OtaraAuckland, Waitemata and Gulf$2,334.42
Te Whakaora Tangata Funding for the purchase and installation of a heat pump, furniture and rug Auckland, Manurewa-Papakura$3,634.00
Waikato
OrganisationDescriptionCityAmount$
Turua SchoolTo purchase a three-bay compost system, a kitset for school garden.Waikato, Hauraki District$900.00
Waikato Community Hospice TrustTo purchase a transportable community bed to deliver care at patient's homeWaikato, Hamilton City$2,774.00
Whāingaroa Environment CentreCosts to run a series of monthly Science Nights between July 2022 and June 2023.Waikato, South Waikato District$865.79
Moehau Environment Group IncorporatedFunding to purchase trapping equipment for field team and trapping volunteers to set up a trapping operation to target ferretsWaikato, Thames-Coromandel District$4,992.54
Hamilton Arts TrustFunding for Phonic Light Bridge and the UV Spaghetti works in Hamilton for the community to enjoyWaikato, Hamilton City$3,800.00 
Roger WilliamsTo erect a retaining wall for an in-ground trampoline for 14-year-old son Zac who has autism and an intellectual disability.Waikato, Hamilton City$3,726.00
Bay of Plenty
OrganisationDescriptionCityAmount$
Lisa HooperFinancial assistance to cover the additional cost of William's therapy dog.Papamoa, Bay of Plenty$5,825.00
Taranki    
OrganisationDescriptionCityAmount$
East End Surf Life Saving Club IncorporatedTo purchase specialist body boards for the use of our junior surf members (aged from 6 to 14) and kickstart their education about water safety and junior surf lifesaving.Taranaki, New Plymouth District$3,500.00
Everybody's Theatre Society IncorporatedFunding to train volunteers to set up and remove the sound system used by live performers.Taranaki, South District $1,599.94
Manawatu/Wanganui:   
OrganisationDescriptionCityAmount$
The Feilding and District Art Society IncorporatedTo sponsor the Youth Art Award at our 2022 Art Awards.Manawatu-Wanganui, Manawatu District$2,000.00
Paul WalshPartial funding for a recumbent trike for son Max to give him mobility and freedomManawatu-Wanganui, Manawatu District$5,000.00
Camellia House TrustTo purchase outdoor equipment to create a play area for childrenManawatu-Wanganui, Palmerston North City$1,191.05
Wellington    
OrganisationDescriptionCityAmount$
Waikanae Estuary Care Group IncorporatedTo purchase eco-seeds, compost and plant support materials to grow the plants in the native plant nurseryWellington, Kapiti Coast District$7,600.00
Wood Hatton PlaycentreTo purchase wet weather gear for our bush session. Wellington, Lower Hutt City $645.00
Maungaraki SchoolTo purchase 6 A24 Rat Stoat Trap Kits - these have the traps, co2 canisters, chocolate luresWellington, Lower Hutt City$814.29
Tasman    
OrganisationDescriptionCityAmount$
Paula HemaraFunding to purchase Dexcom G6 Sensors inserted onto Kobe's arms every 10 days to show continuous monitoring of Kobe's blood glucose levels.Tasman, Tasman District$3,960.00
Richmond Group riding for the Disabled Incorporated To purchase a new wide saddle for Maisie to assist her with unbalanced riders to make her stress levels lower. Richmond, Tasman$1,274.15

