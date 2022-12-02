Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Student Entrepreneurs Celebrated At Aut

Friday, 2 December 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

AUT student innovators have been recognised for ideas ranging from a thermoelectric electricity generator to computerised equestrian equipment.

The supreme winner of the X Challenge entrepreneurship competition went to AUT Master of Philosophy student, Stefan Hadži-Longinović, for his Computerised Equine Bit idea following a series of seven, live finalists’ pitches at a grand final event.

Stefan is a dentist and horse lover and since moving to New Zealand in 2012 has been offering his dentistry skills to Aotearoa’s equine population. It was while he was peering into horses’ mouths that he noticed the damage ill-fitting hardware was doing and was inspired to begin working on a solution to alleviate the issue.

Unsure how to make it a reality, Stefan says he seized the learning opportunity provided by AUT’s X Challenge. “Being an unskilled entrepreneur, X Challenge appeared to possess an exciting start-up kit formula. I have a couple of professions and have been studying them for years, but X Challenge has opened up a whole new realm of possibilities and I’m definitely going to pursue this further.”

Commenting on Stefan’s winning entry, grand final judge, Dr Galia Barhava-Monteith, said the idea is “An excellent business plan from a strong team capable of executing the idea. A great niche market of passionate people with big global potential.”

She also said the panel was very impressed by the high standard of the finalists’ business concepts and live pitches. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of the judging panel. The energy, enthusiasm and talent were palpable to everyone here tonight and on behalf of the judging panel I commend the winners on their outstanding achievements. We very much look forward to seeing how the students continue to progress in the coming months.”

AUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Damon Salesa, said the finalists’ ideas, business plans and final live pitches were outstanding. “A very warm congratulations to all those who have taken part in The Final Pitch. The calibre of the entrepreneurship demonstrated is testament to the talent, innovation and dedication invested by participants who have taken an idea and made it a reality,”

Winning teams receive a share of the $20,000 cash prize as well as a range of goods and services from competition sponsors.

More than 170 entries from 130 students were submitted across the X Challenge programme this year.

AUT BETA Director and Convenor of Judges, Martin Bell said “The grand final represents the culmination of a lot of hard work from a group of very talented students who have gained critical insights into launching a start-up and taking an idea from paper to real life.”

Other 2022 X Challenge winners:

  • Runner-up: AUT engineering student, Chris McArthur, for his PowerFlue entry
  • Third prize winners: AUT Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences students, Chad Reader and Blake Fernandes, for Chrono.ly
  • Judges’ Choice award: AUT business student, Armani Greenway, and her sibling Lawson, for BlindSite.

Find out more about all of the finalists’ entries.

Prize sponsors included: Logitech, Amazon Web Services, Bridgewest Ventures, AUT Ventures, Stace Hammond Law, Stripe, Gait International, Rocketspark, NZVC and Hnry.

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) is one of the world’s best modern universities. Home to more than 29,000 students across three campuses, AUT leads Australasia in global research impact,

with over 60 research centres and institutes delivering leading research – from artificial intelligence to robotics, and ecology to public health. As a contemporary university AUT is connected to an extraordinary range of organisations worldwide; sharing expertise and resources, collaborating on ground-breaking research, and connecting students with industry leaders and employers.

Learn more about AUT

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>


MBIE: Applications To Initiate A Fair Pay Agreement Open

The Fair Pay Agreements system comes into effect on 1 December, which means eligible unions can start the process to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement. They will need to apply to the Chief Executive of MBIE for approval to begin bargaining for a specific occupation or industry... More>>

Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>



Statistics: New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Continues To Rise
The national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.8 in the year ended October 2022, up from 9.4 in the previous year, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 