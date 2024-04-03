Cartherics Enters Into Collaborative Research Agreement With TiCARos

Melbourne, Australia, 2 April 2024 – Cartherics Pty Ltd (“Cartherics”), a biotechnology company developing immune cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce that it has entered a collaborative research agreement with TiCARos Co Ltd (“TiCARos”) to assess its proprietary CLIP-CAR technology in Cartherics’ induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived natural killer (NK) cells.

TiCARos is developing novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell products for the treatment of solid and blood cancers incorporating its CLIP-CAR (Clamping-based Immunological Synapse Potentiating CAR) approach. The CLIP component stabilises the immune synapse between immune cells and target tumour cells by modifying the CAR structure, thereby improving the contact between CAR-T cells and tumour cells, resulting in enhanced efficacy in vitro and in vivo models. CLIP-CARs have not yet been assessed in NK cells.

For this collaborative research TiCARos will generate a range of CLIP-CAR constructs and provide them to Cartherics to incorporate into its NK cells, and then assess their in vitro and in vivo function.

Each party has nominated a tumour antigen it wishes to target in assessment of the CARs. Cartherics’ target is tissue factor (TF), a target for which it recently entered into an option agreement with The Ohio State University. TiCARos will be assessing CD19 as its tumour target. Each party retains the right to develop products that target its nominated tumour antigen.

“We are excited to extend the application of our CLIP CAR-T platform technology into CAR-NK therapeutic approach by collaborating with Cartherics, as their expertise lies in the field of allogeneic cell platform based upon iPSC-derived NK cell therapy,” said JW Lee, CEO of TiCARos. “We see a remarkable opportunity to leverage our core capabilities, accelerate pipeline programs, and expand opportunities beyond autologous cell therapies,” and added “this collaboration creates a path for accelerating our respective solid tumor pipeline programs and broadening the use of TiCARos’ technology outside of autologous cell therapy applications.”

Subject to the results from the research collaboration, the parties will negotiate a development and commercialisation agreement in relation to their respective background technologies and any jointly-owned intellectual property generated in the project.

Cartherics’ CEO, Prof. Alan Trounson AO, commented: “Bringing new cutting-edge technologies such as CLIP-CAR together with Cartherics’ allogeneic NK cell platform is an exciting development that may make these therapies even more effective. We continue to work collaboratively with innovative companies and academics internationally to build a leading portfolio of therapeutic products in cancer. An effective CLIP-CAR targeting tissue factor could provide the basis of a CAR-NK product for triple negative breast cancer and other difficult to treat cancers."

About Cartherics

Cartherics is a privately held biotechnology company based in Melbourne, Australia that is rearming the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, with a portfolio of CAR-T and CAR-NK cell products. The Company’s allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) cell platform is based upon induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) generated from donated cord blood that can be differentiated into NK cells, T cells and other cells of the immune system. The iPSCs are genetically engineered at specific “safe harbour” genomic sites to provide enhanced function for the derived NK and other immune cells. The Company’s lead product, CTH-401, is a CAR-NK cell product. It carries a CAR directed against TAG-72, a well-validated tumour target, along with the deletion of two genes associated with immunosuppression.

The Company is also developing autologous CAR-T cell therapies. These use the patient’s own immune system T cells, which are modified to be effective against the patient’s cancer cells. CTH-004 is created by genetically modifying patient T cells to insert a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target a marker (TAG-72) on ovarian cancer cells and delete genes that are involved in suppression of T cell function. https://cartherics.com/

About TiCARos

TiCARos is a privately held biotechnology company based in Seoul, Korea developing innovative CAR-T therapeutics with its proprietary CAR enhancement platforms, founded in 2018 by esteemed scientist,Professor Choi, MD, PhD, from Seoul National University. TiCARos specializes in leveraging proprietary CAR technologies to mainly target solid tumors as CAR-T therapeutic approach. With a focus on enhancing immune cell engineering and therapy, TiCARos holds three distinctive platforms: CLIP, Converter, and Switchable. These platforms underpin various types of CAR-T and cell-based therapies, with their leading asset TC011 in clinical trial targeting lymphoma. TiCARos is poised to make significant strides in advancing the efficacy and safety of CAR-T therapies, offering hope to patients worldwide.

https://ticaros.com/en/

