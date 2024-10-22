World First Discovery Shows New Molecule In New Zealand Blackcurrants Inhibits An Enzyme That Degrades Dopamine

Photo/Supplied

Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Callaghan Innovation have discovered that a novel bioactive compound, sarmentosin, is a naturally occurring Monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) inhibitor.

MAO-B enzymes break down important chemicals in the brain, like dopamine, which plays a key role in mood and mental performance.

The clinical study, recently published in The Journal of Agricultural Chemistry, identified sarmentosin as the primary inhibitor of monoamine oxidase-B (MAO-B) enzymes in the human brain after consuming blackcurrant products.

With this direct inhibitory link, the study suggests that consuming blackcurrant powder and juice may positively affect mood and mental fatigue in healthy adults.

In light of these exciting results, commercial partner Ārepa has patented the new molecule sarmentosin for use to support and improve mood and cognitive function, to further build on Ārepa’s mission to make brains work better through nutrition.

Photo/Supplied

Dr Dominic Lomiwes, Science Team Leader for Immune Health & Physical Performance at Plant & Food Research, led the randomised, placebo-controlled, crossover clinical study with a team of six scientists and five research associates.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The discovery of sarmentosin in Ārepa’s Brain Drink and freeze-dried Brain Powder marks an exciting breakthrough,” says Dr Lomiwes. “While previous studies suggested that MAO-B inhibition was linked to bioactives other than anthocyanins in blackcurrants, it wasn’t until this study that we identified Sarmentosin as the primary bioactive behind this function.”

After identifying and confirming that sarmentosin inhibited MAO-B in-vitro at Callaghan Innovation, a clinical trial conducted by Plant & Food Research investigated sarmentosin’s ability to inhibit MAO-B activity in blood cells from five healthy participants who consumed sarmentosin. Since the primary goal was to assess MAO inhibition in blood samples, the study only needed three or more participants to be powered correctly.

Blood test results showed that sarmentosin was a potent inhibitor of MAO-B, effectively reducing the activity of the enzyme, supporting the maintenance of dopamine which assists with mood and cognitive performance.

“We observed MAO-B inhibition in every participant who consumed the blackcurrant products containing sarmentosin. What’s remarkable is that the effect we saw in the lab translated directly to human subjects, which is extremely exciting,” says Dr Lomiwes.

Ārepa co-founder Angus Brown says the potential application of this discovery for the functional food and beverage industry is very exciting.

“The commercial possibilities of the discovery of sarmentosin and its positive effects on brain health are pretty mind-blowing,” he says. “We can now extract the sarmentosin molecule from our Neuroberry blackcurrants and use it in other food and beverage products, and know it will have the same effect.”

Brown says there are synthetic MAO-B inhibitors available on the market which have been reported to have several adverse side effects.

“To have discovered a natural alternative that has the same function without the known side effects is just thrilling and we can’t wait to explore this further.”

Plant & Food Research Chief Scientist Professor Richard Newcomb highlights the importance of this discovery for both the scientific and commercial sectors in New Zealand.

“The results from this clinical trial are incredibly encouraging and lay the foundation for new innovations that benefit both consumers and businesses.”

The study was a partnership between New Zealand food tech company Ārepa, Crown Research Institute Plant & Food Research and Callaghan Innovation.

© Scoop Media

