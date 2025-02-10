Technology To Address The Leading Cause Of Death

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), such as heart attacks, causes 32 percent of global deaths. UC researchers are creating technology to reduce this death toll.

UC’s Dr Claris Chung is finding solutions to help prevent the leading cause of death. (Photo/Supplied)

Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury Accounting and Information Systems Senior Lecturer Dr Claris Chung spent time as a data analyst where she saw serious outcomes for patients suffering from hypertensive disorders such as stroke, heart attack, pre-eclampsia, and heart failure. Through this, she gained a deeper understanding of the challenges facing patients and healthcare providers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says CVD, which refers to all diseases of the heart and circulation, is the leading cause of death world-wide, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives every year – about a third of all global deaths.

Dr Chung’s area of focus is creating technology to support sustainable healthy heart practices, including habit logging, health-centric shopping and health education games. Currently she is developing a cardiovascular symptom assessment system, which patients can access through an app, as part of her broader mission to create effective digital health solutions.

She says equipping the healthcare system with advanced technology would have profound impacts: “Improved patient outcomes, reduced delays in seeking medical help, and a more engaged, informed and empowered community able to face cardiovascular issues head on.”

Dr Chung says intervening early is the key to radically improving outcomes for CVD patients. “Our goal is to develop a cardiovascular symptom assessment tool that enables patients to evaluate their symptoms early and seek medical assistance in the critical ‘golden hours’.”

The research team’s first focus is pre-eclampsia, a serious condition affecting up to 10 percent of pregnancies. Pre-eclampsia increases the patient’s blood pressure which can damage vital organs, such as the kidney and liver. Left untreated it can lead to serious or even fatal complications for both mother and baby.

Dr Chung says the focus on pre-eclampsia was driven by its critical need for timely diagnosis and intervention. “By understanding the specific needs of this condition our research can then begin addressing other hypertensive disorders.”

Her team’s research, funded by the Canterbury Medical Research Foundation, has identified the technology most useful for early intervention. The results include real-time alerts for clinicians, education for patients, and an integrated patient system so that health files are all in one place, amongst other critical technology needs.

Not only does Dr Chung’s research aim to address gaps in early symptom assessment and support paramedics in delivering prompt care, but it also creates a valuable opportunity to collect real-time symptom data at their onset—a critical yet largely missing component in symptom studies. By increasing health literacy and improving patient outcomes, the research ultimately strives to save lives.

