Albania: 9,000 children in need following earthquake

Saturday, 30 November 2019, 11:30 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Albania: 9,000 children in need following devastating earthquake

Children and families displaced by Tuesday’s earthquake shelter in Durres

As strong quakes and aftershocks continue in Albania, thousands of children and their families – some of whom saw their homes destroyed in Tuesday’s earthquake – need vital support, Save the Children warned today.

At least four children are among the 40 people known to have died and at least 675 people are wounded. Search and rescue missions are continuing and more victims are expected to be found in the rubble.

20,000 people including 9000 children have been affected by earthquake.*

The ongoing strong quakes have further damaged hospitals and primary healthcare centres, making it even more challenging to deliver medical services to those most in need.

Save the Children is on the ground and working closely with the government to assess the situation in four of the impacted areas - Durres, Tirane, Shijak and Fushe Kruje. We are responding to the most immediate needs of families and children.

Anila Meco, Save the Children country director in Albania, said:

Children who have already been terrified and confused by the shock of one huge earthquake continue to be exposed again and again to potentially traumatising experiences as the subsequent quakes and aftershocks hit. Many can hardly speak but when they do, they tell me they are very scared and worried that the building they are in is going to collapse. It’s cold and raining in Albania. People need tents, beds, blankets and hygiene kits urgently as well as emotional and mental support.”

