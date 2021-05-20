World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hamas Prevent Humanitarian Civil Aid From Reaching Palestinians In Gaza

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: Embassy of Israel in Wellington

The Hamas terror organisation has now launched a total of over 3500 rockets directed at Israeli civilian populations since last Monday.

Yesterday afternoon, Hamas terrorists fired mortar bombs, targeting a humanitarian civil aid shipment coordinated by Israel, killing two foreign nationals and preventing Covid-19 vaccines, food and supplies from reaching Palestinians in Gaza.

Hamas pretends to represent Palestinians but is consistently depriving them of their most basic needs ever since it took Gaza by force in 2007, thus exposing their clear inability to provide stable governance for its civilians.

Furthermore, Iranian-backed militants from Lebanon fired six rockets toward northern Israel, all of which fell inside Lebanon. In response, IDF artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches. An additional three rockets were fired toward Israel from Syria, one of which fell in Syria rather than reaching its target – Israeli civilian populations.

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process condemned Hamas and other militants’ actions, stating that, “Hamas & other militants’ indiscriminate launching of rockets & mortars from highly populated civilian neighborhoods into civilian population centers in Israel violates International Humanitarian Law and must cease immediately. Civilian areas must never be used for military purposes.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will continue to take action and will do so as long as necessary to restore quiet and security to the citizens of Israel.

