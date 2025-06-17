UNICEF/PCRIC Partnership To Build A Safety Net For Children In Emergencies

Suva, Fiji, 16 June 2025 – UNICEF and the Pacific Catastrophe Risk Insurance Company (PCRIC) have formalised a partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a major milestone in efforts to build climate resilience across the Pacific region.

The Pacific region is among the most vulnerable in the world to climate change and disasters. Frequent cyclones, earthquakes, and other extreme events continue to disrupt lives, damage infrastructure, and disproportionately impact children and families. In many communities, repeated exposure to such events has left children facing trauma, displacement, and interrupted access to essential services.

This new partnership aims to address these challenges through the development of innovative, child-focused insurance mechanisms. The initial focus will be on the education sector, ensuring that schools and early childhood development centres - critical safe spaces for learning and protection - are better equipped to withstand and recover from disasters.

“This partnership is a powerful step forward in protecting children across the Pacific. By working with PCRIC, we are strengthening UNICEF's work to ensure that when emergencies strike, children are not left behind,” said UNICEF Pacific Representative, Mr. Jonathan Veitch. “We will make sure help reaches children and families when they need it most so they can heal, rebuild, and look to the future with hope.”

The collaboration will also prioritise community engagement, working closely with parents, teachers, and local leaders to ensure that insurance solutions are grounded in the realities of those most affected. By involving communities in the design and implementation of these mechanisms, the initiative seeks to boost both effectiveness and ownership.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with UNICEF on this important initiative. By formalising our collaboration through this MOU, we’re taking a significant step towards protecting our communities, especially the children and young people who are most at risk,” said PCRIC CEO, Mr. Aholotu Palu. “We’re building a safety net of resilience where it matters most, under the feet of our children.”

In addition to community-level engagement, the partnership will support national systems by helping to establish clear policies for the use of insurance payouts. This will ensure that when disasters strike, financial resources can be deployed quickly and efficiently to the sectors that need them most.

UNICEF and PCRIC will also collaborate on research, data sharing, and advocacy to deepen understanding of disaster impacts on children and to mobilise the financial resources necessary to sustain these efforts. This includes securing support for insurance premiums and ensuring that payouts are timely and impactful.

The MOU represents the beginning of a broader collaboration that will eventually expand to include health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), and child protection, ensuring children across the Pacific are supported through every stage of crisis and recovery.

