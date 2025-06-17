Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

On The Occasion Of His Majesty King Charles III’s Official Birthday

Tuesday, 17 June 2025, 9:00 pm
Press Release: U.S. Department of State

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
June 14, 2025

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to congratulate His Majesty King Charles III, Her Majesty Queen Camilla, and the people of the United Kingdom on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday.

The United Kingdom is one of America’s closest and most capable partners. We are particularly grateful for the United Kingdom’s commitment to defending freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, its partnership in preventing Iran from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon, and the dedication to furthering our economic ties. The Economic Prosperity Deal—a significant milestone in our cooperation—will drive investment, support job creation, and strengthen long-term economic security in both our nations. We will continue working closely with the United Kingdom to advance our common objectives.

As we celebrate this special occasion, I extend my best wishes to His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, and the people of the United Kingdom and wish them peace, prosperity, and good health for the year to come.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from U.S. Department of State on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 
 
 