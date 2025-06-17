On The Occasion Of His Majesty King Charles III’s Official Birthday

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

June 14, 2025

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to congratulate His Majesty King Charles III, Her Majesty Queen Camilla, and the people of the United Kingdom on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday.

The United Kingdom is one of America’s closest and most capable partners. We are particularly grateful for the United Kingdom’s commitment to defending freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, its partnership in preventing Iran from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon, and the dedication to furthering our economic ties. The Economic Prosperity Deal—a significant milestone in our cooperation—will drive investment, support job creation, and strengthen long-term economic security in both our nations. We will continue working closely with the United Kingdom to advance our common objectives.

As we celebrate this special occasion, I extend my best wishes to His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, and the people of the United Kingdom and wish them peace, prosperity, and good health for the year to come.

