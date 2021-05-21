World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Lobbying Rules Needed To Strengthen Trust, Says OECD

Friday, 21 May 2021, 5:38 am
Press Release: OECD

Governments need to revamp lobbying rules to make them fit for the 21st century, according to a new OECD report.

Lobbying rules need to reflect new realities, including rapid technological change, global competition for influence and calls for increased transparency, integrity, and access. Lobbying in the 21st Century: Transparency, Integrity and Access analyses trends and developments in OECD countries over the past decade to improve lobbying practices since the 2010 OECD Recommendation on Principles for Transparency and Integrity in Lobbying, the first international standard to address transparency and integrity risks related to lobbying practices.

The report shows that countries have made strides in providing transparency, integrity and access, but at different speeds and in a continuously evolving lobbying landscape with new challenges.

While lobbying is an important part of the policy-making process, it remains, in many cases, too open to abuse, with grey areas, loopholes, revolving doors, and incomplete information and scrutiny, says the report.

Rules also need to evolve to take into account the evolution of technology and digitalisation. More transparency is needed on the use of social media in lobbying. The Canadian Register of Lobbyists and the EU Transparency Register are the only frameworks requiring lobbyists to disclose information on the use of awareness-raising, grassroots, and social media campaigns as a lobbying tool.

Spending on lobbying is also highly concentrated among just a handful of industries. When vested interests dominate, lobbying can have a detrimental impact on competition, productivity, innovation and growth as well as fairness and trust in institutions.

The report finds that in most countries there is limited transparency on both the targets of lobbying activities across governments and who is conducting the lobbying. Less than half of OECD countries know who is lobbying their governments as the work is often done indirectly or by proxies.

Only three OECD countries (Australia, Canada and the US) have rules on lobbying and influence in domestic affairs by foreign governments.

More transparency is needed on who funds research, think tanks and grassroots organisations, as well as on the use of social media as a lobbying tool. While transparency of political finance is high, some grey areas remain, such as the funding of digital advertisements for political parties and candidates.

Improving integrity is essential, says the report. Public officials and private lobbies need more robust integrity rules. Governments must do more to ensure that public officials interact with lobbyists with impartiality and in the public interest. A more comprehensive and clearer set of rules is needed for lobbyists and companies to ensure integrity in influencing public decisions.

More also needs to be done to include citizens and businesses in decision making. Stakeholder participation in the policy-making process has increased overall over the past decade, but more meaningful engagement, greater transparency and better communication are needed.

Download the report

Register to watch the virtual conference on Lobbying in the 21st Century: Transparency, Integrity and Access taking place from 12.00 to 15.30 on Thursday 20 May here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from OECD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN News: Vaccine Inequity Triggers ‘Huge Disconnect’ Between Countries

Although COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globally for a second consecutive week, the UN health agency chief said on Monday that “a huge disconnect” is mounting between some highly vaccinated countries, which see the pandemic as largely resolved, ... More>>

Save The Children: Almost 60 Children Killed In Gaza In The Last Week Alone

Save the Children is calling for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, as 58 children[i] in Gaza and two children in southern Israel have been killed in the last week. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children[ii], have also been injured. ... More>>


IPPPR: The Independent Panel Calls For Urgent Reform Of Pandemic Prevention And Response Systems

Expert independent panel calls for urgent reform of pandemic prevention and response systems The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is today calling on the global community to end the COVID-19 pandemic and adopt a series of bold and ... More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

ILO Voices: A Future With Hope, Free From Bonded Labour

By Padma Kumari Tamata Formerly in bonded labour, Padma Kumari Tamata is now a farmer, and grows and sells her own vegetables in the Kanchanpur district of Nepal. My name is Padma and I come from Vashi, a small hamlet in Nepal’s far-west Kanchanpur district. ... More>>

UN: Economic Recovery Under Threat Amid Surging COVID Cases And Lagging Vaccination In Poorer Countries

New York, 11 May — While the global growth outlook has improved, led by robust rebound in China and the United States, surging COVID-19 infections and inadequate vaccination progress in many countries threaten a broad-based recovery of the world ... More>>

Study: Cut Methane Emissions To Avert Global Temperature Rise

6 May 2021 Methane emissions caused by human activity can be reduced by up to 45 per cent this decade, thus helping to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, according to a UN-backed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 