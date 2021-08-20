World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Small Island Developing States Turn To Digital Technology For Better Health

Friday, 20 August 2021, 5:26 am
Press Release: UN FAO

19/08/2021, Suva, Fiji – Residents in Pacific Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are turning to innovation and digitalization to tackle the growing problem of long-term poor dietary habits and the health concerns that often follow, such as stunting among children, micronutrient deficiencies, overweight and obesity and the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), specifically diabetes.

NCDs among adults in Pacific SIDS are among the highest in the world. For example, in Samoa and Tonga, diet-related diseases led to 81 percent of the total deaths in 2015, while in Fiji, this figure was even higher at 84 percent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The University of the South Pacific (USP) and Fiji’s Ministry of Health are leading the way with an app designed to promote healthy eating and living. Launched in 2017, the My Kana app aims to empower its users with real time data to become more nutritionally informed and accountable by monitoring their own eating habits.

“We have (traditionally) used approaches such as face to face and counseling but with the digital age, having an app or something the users can use themselves to advise them and visualize what they are eating was how we actually came up with the app,” said Alvina Deo, of Fiji’s National Food and Nutrition Centre.

“The app belongs to you personally, you enter your own details, like your height, weight and all these details, and it can calculate the amount of calories or the amount of energy that you need to use throughout the day,” Deo said.

Watch what you eat, then grow your own

The app has two components. While the first part focuses on dietary habits, the second component deals with gardening. The gardening component encourages users to grow their own food.

“This component explains how you can start your own garden, and also informs on homemade pesticides and fertilizers,” she added. “It’s a whole package on healthy eating from growing to what you are eating at home. So there is no more excuse for people to say they cannot have gardens, or cannot plant at home because the app addresses all these issues,”

For Fijians, and anyone else who wants to use it, the best part about the app is that it’s free.

The app is one of the solutions to be showcased during the SIDS Solutions Forum, scheduled for 30 – 31 August 2021. The SIDS Solutions Forum creates a space for government leaders, development partners, farmers, fishers, community development practitioners and leaders, entrepreneurs, women and youth to discuss, share, promote and encourage home-grown and imported solutions to respond to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and others that pre-existed the pandemic.

The ultimate goal is to accelerate the achievement of the agriculture; food and nutrition related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in SIDS.

More about the app and its innovation is here

A video about the development is here

To register for the forum please click here

Click on this link for preliminary programme

http://www.fao.org/asiapacific/news/detail-events/en/c/1430417/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN FAO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Haiti: Earthquake leaves mounting death toll

Four days after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit south-western Haiti, the level of destruction and desperation is becoming increasingly evident, the United Nations said on Wednesday, noting that the death toll has surged to nearly 2,000...
More>>



Euro Med Monitor: UK Government's Anti-immigrant Rhetoric Is Fueling Racist Attacks Against Asylum Seekers

As racist attacks on asylum seekers in the United Kingdom are witnessing a sharp increase, the UK government's pervasive anti-immigrant rhetoric is extremely dangerous and may exacerbate, ignite, or increase such condemnable violence and prevarication against already vulnerable groups... More>>



UN And Afghanistan: ‘Now Is The Time To Stand As One’, UN Chief Tells Security Council
As desperate Afghans were trying to escape the Taliban and board planes, during chaotic scenes at Kabul airport on Monday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for international unity on Afghanistan, in a briefing to an emergency session of the Security Council... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs



UN Weather Agency: Seeks To Confirm 48.8°C ‘Record’ Heat Spike In Sicily

UN weather experts said on Thursday that they’re “actively looking” into a possible record temperature for Continental Europe of 48.8 Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) near the town of Syracuse in Sicily, amid devastating wildfires in Mediterranean countries and Russia... More>>


UNDGC: UN Secretary-General Statement On The IPCC Working Group 1 Report

Today’s IPCC Working Group 1 Report is a code red for humanity. The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk... More>>


UN Africa Renewal: Energy Will Play A Critical Role In The Success Of Africa’s Free Trade Area
As a global leader and advocate for the achievement of SDG7, which calls for access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 2030, what three key things do African countries need to do to end energy poverty..? More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 