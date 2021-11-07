World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Fisheries Protected Through Co-operative Surveillance Operation

Sunday, 7 November 2021, 6:35 am
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency

HONIARA, 4th November, 2021 – One of the largest fisheries surveillance operations in the world, Operation Kurukuru, came to a successful close today following 12 days of international co-operation to target Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing in the Pacific.

Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) Director Fisheries Operations, Allan Rahari said the FFA-coordinated Operation combined intelligence gathering, analysis and surveillance by aircraft and ships.

“The Operation included fifteen Guardian Class and Pacific Patrol Boats from Pacific nations operating alongside five Australian Navy, French Navy and United States Coastguard vessels. Seven aircraft from the FFA, Quadrilateral and regional partners provided air surveillance, as well as satellite surveillance and use of other emerging technologies, “ said Mr Rahari.

“The sheer size of the area covered is enormous and underlines the importance and ongoing success of such a large-scale, co-operative Initiative.”

The Operation brought together 15 Pacific FFA Member nations and Pacific QUADs (Australia, France, NZ and US). Local and regional partners, including Fisheries, Maritime Police, Defence Forces, and other maritime security agencies worked closely together.

The Operational area consisted of the 15 Pacific Island FFA Members Exclusive Economic Zones and adjacent High Seas. The Operational Area was over 23 million square kilometres in size, which is over 3 times the land mass of Australia.

FFA Surveillance Operations Officer CMDR Robert Lewis, RAN, shared that to date that over 300 vessels have been remotely sensed by satellites or sighted by ships or aircraft and 78 vessels have been boarded either at sea or in port.

The intelligence and analysis piece is an important part of our technical work,” said CMDR Lewis. “Thanks to the extensive effort on surveillance, inspections and emerging technology, we continue to verify the identity of vessels and assess compliance risks of vessels committing IUU fishing,” said CMDR Lewis. “The operation detected a number of Vessels of Interest which remain under investigation.”

“FFA’s Regional Fisheries Surveillance Centre (RFSC) has 24 officers from Solomon Islands, Samoa, Australia, NZ, Tonga and Papua New Guinea working towards maintaining the Regional Surveillance Picture during the operation. This involves analysing information and data across FFA’s member nations. In addition to the regular information that the FFA RFSC coordinates and filters as part of its day-to-day work, the operation receives, reviews and processes satellite-based surveillance imagery to augment and confirm the overall Regional Surveillance Picture.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 