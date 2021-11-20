World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Do More To Support Children Born Of Rape In Armed Conflict And Their Mothers, UN Committees Urge States

Saturday, 20 November 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (19 November 2021) – Children born as a result of rape committed in armed conflict must be given better help and support, while women who survive sexual violence require comprehensive protection by the State, two UN committees urged in a joint statement on Friday.

“Children born of rape in the context of armed conflict and their mothers are stigmatized, isolated, and deprived of resources. They face discrimination in many ways and on many fronts, as well as marginalization by their own communities,” the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Child Rights Committee (CRC) said.

The Committees noted these children often do not have their births registered, and this lack of official documentation in turn often affects their right to a nationality.

“These obstacles can adversely affect a child’s human rights, continuing into adulthood, as they can encounter huge problems integrating into society,” they added.

The two committees called on States parties to comply with their obligations under both the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Given the risk of children being rendered stateless, the Committees urged Governments to ensure that children born of rape are registered with a nationality. “In addition, abandoned children should have access to care services,” the Committees stressed.

The Committees also highlighted the high levels of violence to which girls are often subjected in conflict situations. “States parties should make all efforts to rescue girls who have been abducted, ensure their integration into society and provide them and their families with access to psychosocial and other rehabilitation services,” they said.

CEDAW and the CRC called for accountability for all forms of gender-based violence against women and children, including sexual violence and exploitation, sexual slavery, domestic servitude, child and forced marriage, as well as the recruitment and use of children during insurgencies and in other slavery-like practices.

They also emphasized the importance of upholding the rights of women and children as central pillars for building and sustaining peace in societies.

CEDAW and CRC are collaborating with the Office of the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict to support the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on women, peace and security/sexual violence in conflict. The joint statement, now available online, is to inform the forthcoming Secretary-General’s special report on this matter.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Treaty Bodies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Ethiopia: Mass Arbitrary Arrests Target Tigrayans, Says UN Rights Office

Over the past week, mass arrests of people reportedly of Tigrayan origin have continued in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and elsewhere, the UN rights office said on Tuesday. The alert from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) comes as the World Food Programme (WFP) described the aid situation for vulnerable people in Tigray as “hand-to-mouth”... More>>

Economist Intelligence Unit: Most Industries Will Return To Pre-pandemic Levels In 2022
A new report from EIU forecasts growth and assesses key risks in seven business sectors for 2022, as they try to recover from the prolonged impact of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The report argues that although a recovery is now firmly underway, new risks are emerging, including climate change and higher taxes...More>>


Oxfam: Pfizer, BioNTech And Moderna Making US$1,000 Profit Every Second While World’s Poorest Remain Largely Unvaccinated

New figures from the Peoples Vaccine Alliance reveal that the companies behind two of the most successful COVID vaccines – Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna – are making combined profits of US$65,000 (NZ$92,000) every minute. The figures based on the latest company reports are released as CEOs from pharmaceutical industry meet for the annual STAT summit...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 