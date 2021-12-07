World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Where Are The OneCoin Missing Billions?

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Dr Jonathan Levy

New York:

A lawyer representing some of the estimated 3 million OneCoin pyramid victims worldwide is asking hard questions of the US Department of Justice which is prosecuting the OneCoin ringleaders in New York. The crypto pyramid OneCoin has taken in as much as $20 billion in cash and cryptocurrency. Yet after three years of court proceedings victims have seen no sign of the missing billions and there is currently no effort to seek restitution from those who have been unjustly enriched.

Dr. Jonathan Levy a lawyer who has been representing victims of cryptocurrency swindles has filed a memorandum under the Crime Victims’ Rights Act with the US Department of Justice. He asserts that OneCoin victims have been locked out of the criminal proceedings and that their rights are being ignored. Information as to the missing billions provided by Levy to the Department of Justice is not being acted upon.

Dr. Levy in his memorandum sets forth that victims are entitled to restitution, protection from the violent OneCoin organization, and notice of court proceedings. Dr Levy points out: “The Southern District of New York has provided services to the victims of Bernard Madoff, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Jeffrey Epstein but the victims of the world’s largest cryptocurrency scandal are being ignored. There is not even an attempt to identify victims or secure their assets as required by law.”

According to the memorandum: Victims and witness have been threatened and assaulted by the OneCoin organization. Billions of dollars of assets remain in the hands of the OneCoin organization which continues operations from Bulgaria. OneCoin mastermind Karl Sebastian Greenwood has been laundering and moving millions of dollars from his jail cell. And the Department of Justice is not following the law and its own guidelines as to victim rights and services.

Dr. Levy is requesting the Department of Justice allocate the necessary resources to identify victims and provide mandated services. He also seeks to prevent further losses and concealment of OneCoin assets which include as much as 230,000 Bitcoins and billions in cash, real estate, and other property.

For a copy of the Memorandum see:

http://www.jlevy.co/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/ReUSDC-SDNY-Case-117cr00630ER.pdf

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Dr Jonathan Levy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



Save The Children: World Leaders Urged To Halt Escalating Hunger Crisis
A group of 120 non-governmental organisations has joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows the number of people likely to be in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 could rise by 17%...More>>

WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


Oxfam: Failure To Vaccinate The World Created Perfect Breeding Ground For Omicron, Say Campaigners
Campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance say the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to openly share their vaccine science and technology and the lack of action from rich countries to ensure access to vaccines globally have created the perfect breeding ground for new variants such as Omicron... More>>


World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 