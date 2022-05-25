Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market To Reach At US$ 13.78 Bn In 2031 | Report By Future Market Insights

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021. It is also expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 14.50% through 2031.

In the last few years, vacuum cleaner technology has advanced significantly. Because of their ability to clean an area without requiring human participation, robotic vacuum cleaner’s sales are surging at a high pace.

Additional features of robotic vacuum cleaners include rotating brushes, mopping, and UV sterilization. Some are designed to efficiently perform cleaning chores of household. To offer greater efficiency and high performance, manufacturers are integrating robotic vacuum cleaners with security cameras, intercom systems, and other functions.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are a result of technological advancements enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). They can be programmed and operated remotely to execute their cleaning tasks and they are clever enough to do it with minimal human intervention. With their advanced technologies, robots are playing an increasingly essential role in modern society, making human life easier and more comfortable.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11949

Data Points Market Insights Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Value (2021) US$ 3.5 Bn Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Estimated Year Value (2031) US$ 13.78 Bn CAGR 2021-2031 14.50%

Market players are concentrating on producing more technologically advanced robotic vacuum cleaners using cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) (Artificial intelligence). Samsung Electronics, for example, released an AI robot vacuum cleaner in 2021 that has improved object identification and operation performance due to artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The BESPOKE Jetbot AI is a smart robot vacuum cleaner designed to clean itself and empty its dust bin. It is the world’s first robot cleaner to be equipped with Intel’s artificial intelligence (AI) solution (Intel Movidius), which enables the robot cleaner to reason independently like humans.

Key Takeaways from the Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Study

In terms of robot type, the in-house robot segment is projected to account for 75.9% of the total robotic vacuum cleaners market share in 2021.In terms of mode of charging, auto battery charging type accounts for 70.9% of the total robotic vacuum cleaners market share in 2021.The US is a key market in North America, accounting for 91.5% of robotic vacuum cleaners sales in the region in 2021.The U.K. will emerge as a highly lucrative market within Europe, exhibiting 7.5% CAGR.

"Customers from diverse sectors are increasingly turning to automated products to save time and energy. Within the household sector, the demand for smart home technology is on the rise. This has created ample prospects for the expansion of the robotic vacuum cleaners market," says an FMI analyst.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak had a wide-ranging impact, including the closure of all non-essential businesses and retailers, leading to a loss of corporate confidence, heightened public worry, and future uncertainty. It has spread indiscriminately over the world, resulting in a hazardous indoor atmosphere. The production rate of these vacuum cleaners had fallen dramatically all over the world as a result of the sudden shutdown of manufacturing factories. Restrictions imposed hampered sales as well as international export and import.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 created new opportunities for robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturers. Due to the need for cleanliness and hygiene in homes and business spaces, industry players saw higher sales of robot vacuums beginning at the second quarter of 2020. Consumers bought robotic vacuum cleaners to keep the virus from spreading in their homes.

Additionally, according to International Federation of Robotics sales value for robots has increased by 32% to USD 11.2 billion and the recent Covid-19 pandemic is further expected to boost the market.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask to Analyst:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11949

Who is winning?

Leading manufacturers of robotic vacuum cleaners are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of robotic vacuum cleaners globally.

Major players present in the robotic vacuum cleaners market are iRobot Corporation, LG Electronics, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Corporation, Dyson Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi, ECOVACS, Proscenic, Neato Robotics, Inc., Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd., Hayward Industries, Inc., Pentair plc, Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited. Koninklijke Philips N. V, among others.

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market by Category

By Robot Type:

Outdoor Robot

In-House Robot

By Mode of Charging:

Manual Charging

Auto-Battery Charging

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Buy Report now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11949

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the robotic vacuum cleaners market size?

At what rate did the global robotic vacuum cleaners market grow between 2016 and 2020?

What are the key trends driving robotic vacuum cleaners sales?

Who are the leading players in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market?

What is the North America robotic vacuum cleaners market outlook?

What is the market share of the leading players in the robotic vacuum cleaners market?

What is the robotic vacuum cleaners demand outlook for Europe?

What is the South Korea and Japan robotic vacuum cleaners market outlook?

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Retail and Consumer Product Domain

Natural Cosmetics Market: Global natural cosmetics market was valued over US$ 36 Bn in 2019. Following the ban of hundreds of potentially harmful chemical ingredients in a span of cosmetics by the FDA and in the European Union (EU), the cosmetic ingredients space has been undergoing a paradigm shift.

Mechanical Locks Market: The global mechanical locks market size is projected to reach US$ 6.5 Bn in 2021. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), sales of mechanical locks are projected to increase at a steady 4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

CBD Skin Care Market: The CBD skin care market is estimated at US$ 2,359.5 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 10,376.4 Mn by 2028. On the other hand the market reflected a CAGR of ~21.1% from 2013 to 2021. The share of the CBD skin care market in its parent market (skin care market) is close to ~1%-2%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media