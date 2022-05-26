Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 10.5% To Reach US$ 18.7 Billion By 2029

Reduced overall time to market investment in new drugs, access to expensive technologies, and greater flexibility are some advantages offered by biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies. On the back of these factors, several large companies have outsourced their biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations. Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing is highly preferred among biopharmaceutical companies with limited in-house production capacity.

Pharmaceutical companies mainly focus on core areas of competence, and hence, do not prefer to take financial risks in the event of formulating the final dose of medicines. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market during forecast period, estimated to be valued at US$ 18.7 Bn by 2029.

Request for Report Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2982

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 US$ 8.4 Bn Market Value 2022 US$ 9.3 Bn Market Value 2029 US$ 18.7 Bn CAGR 2022-2029 10.5% Market Share of Top 5 Countries 59.5%

Key Takeaways of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Study

Although microbial-based platforms are abundantly used for the production of pharmaceuticals, mammalian-based cell culture is expected to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to higher efficiency and increasing demand.

In terms of product type, monoclonal antibodies currently hold a larger share of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, due to their superior efficacy as well as increasing adoption for the treatment of chronic diseases.

North America is anticipated to be the most lucrative region in the global biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, offering growth opportunities to market players.

The commercial application of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing is expected to contribute a higher share as compared to clinical application by the end of 2029.

Speak to our Research Expert @

List of Key Players Covered in Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market are:

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group Ag

Patheon N.V. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Abzena Plc.

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG)

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies (FUJIFILM Holdings)

Baxter Pharmaceutical Solutions LLC (Baxter Inc.)

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing (AbbVie Inc.)

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

ProBioGen AG

Pfizer Centre Source Ltd (Pfizer Inc.)

Novasep

Biomeva GmbH

Kbi Biopharma Inc

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

Ajinomoto Althea Inc. (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)

“Asia Pacific is gaining attention among manufacturers for biologics production at reduced manufacturing cost. Emerging regions offering greater profit margins are major focus points for biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, globally.”

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2982

Regional Insights

The U.S. dominates the North American region with a total market share of 91.0% in 2021 and is projected to continue experiencing high growth throughout the forecast period.

Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of over 11.5% in the European biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market during the forecast period. In this region, the next generation therapy market is believed to be driven by biological treatment options compared to the pharmaceutical option.

China holds 34.8% share in the East Asia market in 2021 and is projected to increase at a CAGR rate of 13.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the country is growing because, most of the pharma and biopharma companies are focusing to capitalize on the growth.

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Biopharmaceutical Oral Drug Delivery Market - Biopharmaceuticals are the drugs produced by using biotechnology. Biopharmaceutical products are normally protein (antibodies), nucleic acids (DNA, RNA or oligonucleotides). They are used for therapeutic and in-vivo diagnostic purpose.

Pharmaceutical Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market - Pharmaceuticals solid dosage contract manufacturing is the largest segment of pharmaceutical formulations among in all type of pharmaceutical formulation outsourcing. Contract manufacturing of drug significantly to the overall outsourcing industry due to its popularity and widespread adoption by pharmaceutical companies in recent years.

Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market - Biologics are genetically engineered proteins which originate from human genes. These drugs target the specific parts of the immune system. Biologics are entirely different from chemically synthesized drugs.

Pharmerging Contract Manufacturing Market - Pharmerging markets indicate the most promising emerging markets in the pharmaceutical domain. Most of these markets are currently exhibiting growth rates moderate to high indicating sustainable demand prospects.

Contract Dose Manufacturing Market - Contract dose manufacturing refers to the outsourcing of production activities to the third party manufacturers. These third party manufacturers are called as contract manufacturing organizations. These CMOs manufacture products bases on the chemical formula provided by companies.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/biopharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market

© Scoop Media