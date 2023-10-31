Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
David And Aidan Tudehope Awarded Australian ICT Industry’s Pearcey Medal And Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Macquarie Technology Group

Macquarie Technology Group (ASX: MAQ) today announced its co-founders David and Aidan Tudehope have been awarded the Pearcey Medal and been inducted into the Pearcey Foundation’s Pearcey Hall of Fame for lifetime contributions to Australia’s ICT industry.

The Pearcey Foundation is a non-profit peer-based organisation founded in 1998 in memory of Australian Information Communications & Technology (ICT)pioneer, Dr. Trevor Pearcey. The Pearcey Medal is the most prestigious annual award recognising individuals with a distinguished lifetime of achievement and contribution to the development and growth of Australia’s ICT industry. Medal winners are inducted into the Hall of Fame, which recognises individuals who have made very significant lifetime contributions into one or more of Australia's ICT research, industry, or professional development.

Other recent hall of famers include board director and former Telstra CEO David Thodey AO; Australian serial entrepreneur Steve Baxter; and Australian cryptography pioneer Professor Jennifer Seberry.

The Foundation recognised the brothers’ contribution to advancing Australia’s ICT industry through the evolution of Macquarie Technology Group as a leading Australian and global digital infrastructure business; championing important regulatory issues; and advocating for greater customer service in key technology sectors.

It follows strong recognition of Australian born-and-built Macquarie Technology Group beyond its shores. The company recently became the subject of renowned customer experience bestselling author, Joseph Michelli, in his latest book, Customer Magic The Macquarie Way. Mr Michelli has previously written about Airbnb, The Ritz Carlton, Mercedes-Benz, Starbucks, and other global leaders.

Further, Macquarie picked up the Customer Experience (CX) award for its Heartbeat program and outstanding customer experience at the World Communication Awards, where CEO David Tudehope also won CEO of the Year.

Speaking at the 2023 National Pearcey Awards, Pearcey Foundation chair, Wayne Fitzsimmons OAM, said: “David and Aidan Tudehope are worthy recipients of our 2023 Pearcey Medal, for their success in innovating with technology and business models to disrupt the monopoly in the telecommunications sector, and then to expand successfully into allied technology services and products for customers in Australia and across Asia. The way in which David and Aidan have built a customer-centric culture and engaged with their communities for over 30 years to make a difference and inspire others caught the attention of our voting panel of all past medal recipients.”

On receiving the award, Macquarie Technology Group CEO David Tudehope said: “We’re honoured to receive this recognition from an organisation that truly believes in the importance of the Australian technology sector to our country’s future. Macquarie was foundered with the purpose of making a difference in markets that are underserved and overcharged. Deregulation of the telecom sector and now opening up competition in cloud and cyber security are about making a difference to all Australians.”

Macquarie Managing Director Government & Hosting, Aidan Tudehope added: “There’s never been a more exciting time for the many industries that make up Australia’s technology sector. The role the Pearcey Foundation plays in amplifying that innovation and ensuring industry peers can learn from each other is absolutely vital, and ensuring our country embraces the opportunities of cloud and cyber security is critical for our sovereignty.”

The awards were presented at the National Pearcey Awards and Gala Dinner held in Sydney on Monday 30th October.

About Macquarie Technology Group

We're Australia's datacentre, cloud, cyber security and telecom company for mid-large business and government customers. The way we do this is completely different from our competitors; we provide the best customer experience in Australia. macquarietechnologygroup.com

