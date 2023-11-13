Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

FFA Members agree on management options for Pacific Tuna Fishery

Monday, 13 November 2023, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency

HONIARA, 13th November 2023 – In a series of meetings convened at the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) recently, FFA Members have agreed on management options for the region's multi-million dollar Tuna Fishery.

FFA Director General, Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen noted that the management options consultation is the meeting in which FFA Members discuss and agree on key management approaches to ensure the future prosperity of the Western Central Pacific Tuna Fishery.

“We derive our collective strength through cooperation. The collaborative efforts of FFA Members ensures the long term sustainability of fisheries resources for the benefit of Pacific communities and economies,”said Dr Tupou-Roosen.

FFA Members:addressed the following key priorities:

  • Climate Change: FFA Members emphasised the urgent need to address climate change impacts in the Pacific region, which pose a significant threat to the livelihoods, security, and well-being of its people. FFA Members called for the development of effective tuna harvest strategies resilient to ecosystem changes and urged stronger recognition of climate change within the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission's work.
  • Tropical Tuna Measure: FFA Members supported a precautionary approach in the review of the Tropical Tuna Measure, aiming to maintain the balance between the interests of fishing and coastal State members. Noteworthy proposals included restricting purse seine effort on the high seas and addressing the growing impact of other commercial fisheries in places like Indonesia.
  • South Pacific Albacore: FFA Members sought to revise the South Pacific Albacore interim Target Reference Point to help in the development of the South Pacific Albacore Management Procedure. A target reference point is critical in signalling where FFA Members want this fishery to be; and ensure that the biological, economic and social objectives of the fishery are met.
  • Compliance Monitoring Scheme: FFA Members expressed concerns regarding the operation of the Compliance Monitoring Scheme (CMS), emphasising the need to address imbalances in the CMS operation between purse seine and longline obligations. They emphasised cooperation towards compliance and prioritised addressing audit points.
  • Transhipment: FFA Members prioritised the review of the transhipment measure, emphasising the importance of bringing transhipment to port, enhancing monitoring, and improving cooperation between relevant authorities.This will ensure there is a better understanding of how many fish are caught.
  • Labour Standards: FFA Members underscored the importance of crew labour standards and supported the development of a binding Conservation and Management Measure on Labour Standards, with a focus on effective implementation, monitoring, and enforcement.

The series of meetings culminated in the endorsement of key positions by the FFA governing body, the Forum Fisheries Committee. These form the basis of FFA positions to the 20th session of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, from 4 to 8 December 2023.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UN News: Aid Access Is Key Priority

Among the key issues facing diplomats is securing the release of a reported 199 Israeli hostages, seized during the Hamas raid. “History is watching,” says Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. “This war was started by taking those hostages. Of course, there's a history between Palestinian people and the Israeli people, and I'm not denying any of that. But that act alone lit a fire, which can only be put out with the release of those hostages.” More


Save The Children: Four Earthquakes In a Week Leave Thousands Homeless

Families in western Afghanistan are reeling after a fourth earthquake hit Herat Province, crumbling buildings and forcing people to flee once again, with thousands now living in tents exposed to fierce winds and dust storms. The latest 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit 30 km outside of Herat on Sunday, shattering communities still reeling from strong and shallow aftershocks. More

UN News: Nowhere To Go In Gaza

UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said some 1.1M people would be expected to leave northern Gaza and that such a movement would be “impossible” without devastating humanitarian consequences and appeals for the order to be rescinded. The WHO joined the call for Israel to rescind the relocation order, which amounted to a “death sentence” for many. More


Access Now: Telecom Blackout In Gaza An Attack On Human Rights

By October 10, reports indicated that fixed-line internet, mobile data, SMS, telephone, and TV networks are all seriously compromised. With significant and increasing damage to the electrical grid, orders by the Israeli Ministry of Energy to stop supplying electricity and the last remaining power station now out of fuel, many are no longer able to charge devices that are essential to communicate and access information. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 