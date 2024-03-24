Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ITUC Condemns Terrorist Attack On Moscow Concert Venue

Sunday, 24 March 2024, 6:31 am
Press Release: ITUC

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) expresses its strongest condemnation of the heinous attack at a concert venue near Moscow on 22 March, which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 115 lives, with many more wounded.

This act of terrorism, involving gunmen and an incendiary device, caused unspeakable tragedy, affecting hundreds of innocent civilians, including workers and families gathered for an evening of music.

“Hundreds of lives have been destroyed by this appalling act. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to all those who have been injured in this senseless attack. We denounce in the strongest terms those behind this atrocity and urge that they be apprehended and held accountable.” said ITUC General Secretary Luc Triangle.

The ITUC stands in solidarity with its affiliate in Russia, the Confederation of Labour of Russia (KTR), and its members during this incredibly difficult time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 