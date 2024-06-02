Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Rowing Selection Announcement - Date + Time Change

Sunday, 2 June 2024, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Olympic Committee

The New Zealand Olympic Committee would like to invite media to the rowing selection announcement for the New Zealand Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sport: Rowing
Date: Tuesday, 4th June
Time: 4:30pm
Location: Canoe room, Canoe NZ building, Mighty River Domain Lake Karapiro, Cambridge
Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87229602304

Please note, this event will be hybrid with five athletes attending in person in New Zealand, and the majority of the team joining from Europe via Zoom. The event will consist of a formal announcement, followed by interview opportunities with the athletes (both in person and online).

Please RSVP to Lewis Hampton lewis@olympic.org.nz if you are able to attend. If you are unable to attend but would like to book in phone interviews please contact Lewis.

