Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Rowing Selection Announcement - Date + Time Change

The New Zealand Olympic Committee would like to invite media to the rowing selection announcement for the New Zealand Team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Sport: Rowing

Date: Tuesday, 4th June

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Canoe room, Canoe NZ building, Mighty River Domain Lake Karapiro, Cambridge

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87229602304

Please note, this event will be hybrid with five athletes attending in person in New Zealand, and the majority of the team joining from Europe via Zoom. The event will consist of a formal announcement, followed by interview opportunities with the athletes (both in person and online).

Please RSVP to Lewis Hampton lewis@olympic.org.nz if you are able to attend. If you are unable to attend but would like to book in phone interviews please contact Lewis.

