Creative Ecosystems Can Breed Innovative Future For Tourism

By Madeleine Burns Vidaurrazaga

Ahead of the12th Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the 63rd Meeting of the APEC Tourism Working Group last week, Peru welcomed representatives from the 21 APEC economies and guests from the public, private, academic, and social and civil society sectors to the Co-Creation Forum on the Impact of Creative Economies on the Future of Tourism in the APEC Region in the beautiful and historic city of Urubamba, Cusco.

We gathered in the spirit of collaboration and innovation, united in our shared commitment to exploring and enhancing the role of creative economies and driving economic growth in creation within the tourism sector.

This diverse participation in the forum from developed and developing economies and across various sectors reflects the inclusive and cooperative nature of APEC.

The forum aimed to achieve three key objectives. First, to examine and promote the significant contribution that creative economies can make to the tourism sector.

By harnessing the power of creativity, we can stimulate economic growth and generate employment opportunities, ultimately contributing to the prosperity of our communities.

Second, to engage stakeholders from all APEC economies and foster collaboration with academic institutions. We would like to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Thus, we can develop innovative solutions and strategies to address the unique challenge and opportunities within our region.

Third, to align our discussion and activities to APEC’s mission in fostering economic growth and integration. We are committed to supporting the Putrajaya Vision 2040 and the Aotearoa Plan of Action which guides us toward an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community.

It is crucial to explore different fields of creative economies, such as fashion, design, arts, architecture, sculpture, to make our movements and more, in conjunction with the tourism sector. This field not only enhances the culture, richness and attractiveness of our destinations, but also creates a unique experience that differentiates us in a competitive global market.

They bring new dimensions to tourists, fostering deeper connections between visitors and local communities, and driving sustainable development by preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage.

We heard from domestic and international experts on their insights on the power of the arts, the development of the creative land, and the transformative impact of technology in tourism and creativity.

As everyone returns home, our hope is that we will use the opportunity we gained to forge new partnerships and inspire some innovative ideas. Collectively, we can shape a thriving future for tourism in the APEC region.

***

Madeleine Burns Vidaurrazaga is Peru’s Vice Minister of Tourism.

© Scoop Media

