Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Volker Türk On Risk Of Wider Conflict In Middle East

Tuesday, 6 August 2024, 7:26 am
Press Release: OHCHR

I am deeply worried about the rising risk of a wider conflict in the Middle East and plead with all parties, along with those States with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation.

Human rights - first and foremost the protection of civilians - must be the top priority.

Already, over the past 10 months, civilians - mostly women and children - have endured unbearable pain and suffering as result of the bombs and guns.

Everything, and I mean everything, must be done to avoid this situation spiralling further into an abyss that will only have even more terrible consequences for civilians.

