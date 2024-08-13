Activists, HR Defenders Join The Call To Stop Operation Kagaar

Members of Vikas Adhyayan Kendra (VAK) expressed solidarity with the Adivasi peoples protest against Operation Kagaar in Maharashtra last Friday. The mass action joined by 25,000 people coincides with the commemoration of the World Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

In the face of fascist oppression, the people of India continues to demand the Indian government to stop the itensifying militarization and bombing of indigenous communities in Central India.

Operation Kagaar is the counter-insurgency program of Modi administration that openly targets the Adivasi people of India who are merely asserting their right to land and life. As of this writing, thousands have been displaced, local livelihood have been gravely affected, and unarmed civilians including women and children have become victims of the bloody campaign.

As part of Ground Zero, APRN and its member organization, VAK stands in solidarity with the people of India. Let us express our support to immediately halt military operations in the Adivasi and peasant communities.

You may share your photos or videos online using hashtags: #StopOperationKagaar and #StopTheBombings.

