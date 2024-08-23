Winner Of The 2024 APEC Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Research Prize Announced

Issued by the APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy

Lima, Peru, 22 August 2024

A study on early screening and integrated intervention strategies for pregnant women with HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B virus (HBV) in China has won the 2024 APEC Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Research Prize.

Led by Dr Wang Ai-Ling and her team from the Center for Women and Children’s Health in China, the study focuses on reducing mother-to-child transmission of diseases. The interventions have prevented approximately 16,000 HIV cases, 140,000 congenital syphilis cases, and 3 million HBV cases among children from 2011-2023.

The strategies developed by her team have been adopted by China and international organizations, setting a model for APEC economies to enhance the health and economic well-being of women and children.

"Our research demonstrates that early screening and integrated interventions for HIV, syphilis and HBV among pregnant women not only improve health outcomes but also yield substantial economic benefits," said Dr Wang during the award ceremony on the margins of APEC Health Working Group meeting in Lima, Peru.

"Through tailored health management strategies for vulnerable populations like pregnant women, economies can reduce the burden of infectious disease and provide a supportive health environment for women and their families,” Dr Wang added.

Dr Wang's study was selected from a competitive pool of entries with a focus on projects that analyze valuable data and evidence to improve women’s health, enabling them to thrive in the workforce.

The runners-up for this year's prize include Dr Sok King Ong from Brunei Darussalam who conducted a study on cervical cancer indicators and the barriers to Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and cervical cancer screening, and Dr Yana Rodgers from the United States together with Dr Amanda Guimbeau, Dr Xinde James Ji and Dr Nidhiya Menon whose research on the impact of mining activities on women's agency and access to healthcare challenges the traditional perception of the mining industry.

“In an era marked by persistent gender disparities, APEC is uniquely positioned to drive transformative change," said Chantelle Stratford, Chair of APEC Policy Partnership on Women and the Economy.

"By calling on policymakers, industry and civil society to invest in women’s health, APEC Healthy Women, Healthy Economies helps reshape the economic landscape so that women and girls are able to participate fairly and safely at home, in the workforce, or within communities.”

The APEC Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Research Prize, launched in 2019 in partnership with EMD Serono, the US healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, awards USD 20,000 to the winning entry, with USD 5,000 going to each of the two runners-up.

“In the APEC region, empowering women to realize their economic potential hinges on equitable access to comprehensive health services," said Terri Stewart, senior vice president and head of Global Healthcare Government and Public Affairs for EMD Serono.

The Healthy Women, Healthy Economies initiative aims to improve women’s health and economic empowerment through public-private partnerships. Published in 2015, the Healthy Women, Healthy Economies Policy Toolkit highlights five areas for improving women’s health across five areas: workplace health and safety; health awareness and access; sexual and reproductive health; gender-based violence; and work/life balance.

