UN Rights Expert Calls For Immediate Release Of All Israeli Hostages

Sunday, 22 September 2024, 4:02 pm
Press Release: UN News

17 September 2024

Alice Edwards, the UN Human Rights Council-appointed Special Rapporteur on Torture, also condemned the killing of six Israeli hostages earlier this month and called for an immediate end to hostilities on all fronts.

Approximately 250 Israelis and foreign nationals were taken hostage during the 7 October 2023 terror attack by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups in southern Israel, which also claimed over 1,250 lives, including women and children.

Ninety-seven hostages are still unaccounted for, presumed to be held in Gaza, which has been under an intense Israeli military offensive since the attacks.

Threats intensify as time passes

“As time passes by, the threats to the life and well-being of the hostages intensifies, and the urgency of action to ensure their release and put an end to the war grows,” Ms. Edwards said in a news release.

She also voiced “extreme concern” over reports that some female hostages had been subjected to sexual violence.

“I believe only if we are able to have empathy for all those affected by this terrible armed conflict will peace ever be achieved. Human rights apply to everyone without distinction of any kind.”

The Special Rapporteur was speaking after having met with released hostages and families of those who are still missing.

Devastating and painful conflict

Ms. Edwards described the ongoing conflict as a “devastating and deeply painful” one, in which tens of thousands of lives have been lost.

“The perpetration of international crimes of all kinds and by all perpetrators must be investigated fully, independently and impartially, and those accountable subjected to the highest penalties,” she said, stressing that all UN Member States “must strive to end the torment of Palestinians and Israelis alike without any further delay.”

The Special Rapporteur has been engaged on several aspects of the conflict, including sending communications to the Palestinian Authority and Hamas regarding the hostages.

She also addressed Israeli authorities regarding allegations of torture and mistreatment of detained Palestinians, calling for their humane and dignified treatment, and swift release if detained arbitrarily.

Independent expert

The Special Rapporteur is tasked with monitoring and reporting on the situation of torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment worldwide.

Ms. Edwards, who has held the role since July 2022, is independent of the UN system and serves in her individual capacity. She is not a UN staff member and does not draw a salary for her work.

