UC Celebrates Pacific Milestones In The Cradle Of Polynesia

UC Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey meets with representatives from SPREP, an organisation based in Samoa and charged with protecting and managing the environment and natural resources of the Pacific. (Photo/Supplied)

A delegation from Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC), led by Tumu Whakarae Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey visited Samoa this week.

While the visit was motivated by the launch of the University’s first alumni chapter in Samoa, Professor De la Rey, in her first visit to the country, was delighted with the opportunity to sign a memorandum of understanding with the National University of Samoa (NUS).

“The University of Canterbury is deeply committed to fostering meaningful relationships with our Pacific partners, recognising that collaboration enriches both teaching and research,” says Professor De la Rey.

“Our recent partnership with the National University of Samoa highlights our dedication to the region while also affirming our belief in the transformative power of education. Together, we can enhance the impact of our work and celebrate the unique cultural contributions of the Pacific.”

The group’s experiences in Samoa were particularly poignant given the University recently celebrated the release of its latest Pacific Strategy 2024-2030, titled Reshaping our Oceanic Horizon and Constellation.

Guided by the oceanic cosmological wisdom represented by the horizon and the constellations that have shaped the cultural world views, destiny and dreams that have connected Pacific people for centuries, the new Pacific strategy builds upon the foundational document originally endorsed by the University Council in 2018.

Outlining nine goals that focus on deepening Pacific connections and excellence in education, research and teaching, the strategy aims to elevate the academic achievements of Pacific students, enhance Pacific innovation and engagement within the University and recognise the diversity of Pacific cultures and their values while providing direction for future development.

The strategy was edited by Distinguished Professor Steven Ratuva, Director of the University’s Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies, who was appointed UC’s first Pro-Vice-Chancellor Pacific in early 2023.

Distinguished Professor Ratuva’s appointment was a demonstration of the University’s commitment to increasing visibilities and outcomes for Pacific students and staff.

“The strategy is a document critical to ensuring our Pacific students realise a strong sense of belonging, and are supported to develop academic goals of success, with the richness of their cultural heritage enhanced, valued and nurtured,” Distinguished Professor Ratuva explains.

“It is a privilege to visit Samoa and embrace the opportunity to strengthen valuable ties in the country – I look forward to the opportunity to further developing our partnerships here.”

UC outlines its commitment and responsibilities to Pacific nations in Tangata Tū, Tangata Ora, the University of Canterbury Strategic Vision 2020-2030.

