We Owe It To Future Generations To Shape A Safer Tomorrow, UN Chief Says On International Day

By Vibhu Mishra

13 October 2024

In a message marking Sunday’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, António Guterres highlighted the severe impact of disasters on children.

“When disasters strike, they unleash enormous devastation on individuals, societies and economies. The ripple effects of death, destruction and displacement are unimaginable. Today, disasters are often supercharged by the climate crisis, increasing their frequency and intensity,” he said.

“No one is safe, but children are particularly vulnerable,” he added.

One billion children at extreme risk

According to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), approximately one billion children are at “extremely high risk” from the effects of climate change. Recent years have seen the highest levels of children affected by destructive flooding in over three decades.

In the aftermath of disasters, children face disruptions to education, nutrition, and healthcare. They often lose access to essential social services and protection, while girls and children with disabilities are especially vulnerable to dangerous conditions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Children from impoverished families are disproportionately impacted, further deepening the challenges they face in recovering from both disasters and the consequences of climate change.

Children are more than victims

Despite their vulnerabilities, Mr. Guterres stressed that children are not just victims of disaster.

“They have a huge stake in the future, and their ideas and innovations can help to reduce risk and build resilience.”

He reiterated the theme of this year’s International Day: the role of education in protecting and empowering youth for a disaster-free future.

“Education is key for not only protecting children but enabling them to take part in decision-making to reduce risks for all,” he said.

Key steps to reduce risk

The Secretary-General urged countries to take concrete steps to reduce risks for children, including by expanding multi-hazard early warning systems to reach all populations; constructing and retrofitting schools to withstand disasters; and empowering youth with the tools to become champions of resilience.

He also encouraged governments to adopt the Comprehensive School Safety Framework, a roadmap for advancing disaster risk reduction and resilience in the education sector. The framework offers practical tools and guidance for ministries of education, disaster management authorities, and other stakeholders to promote safer learning environments.

“On this International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, and every day, we owe it to future generations to shape a safer, more resilient tomorrow,” Mr. Guterres declared.

Children take home the message

Kamal Kishore, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, echoed the call to action, highlighting that by raising awareness among children, will not will they be able to keep themselves safe in the face of the hazards, but also take the messages home to their families.

By doing so, children can help their parents and elders become aware of those risks and invest in resilience, he said.

Marked annually on October 13, the International Day promotes global awareness and action toward minimizing disaster risks, highlighting the importance of proactive measures, including preparedness and sustainable development, to reduce human and economic losses.

It also emphasizes the need for collaboration among governments, organizations and communities to build resilience against hazards.

Invest in preparedness

In a separate message, Amy Pope, the Director-General of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), emphasized the impact of extreme-weather and climate related disasters on people living through other crises, such as conflict or hunger.

“[People] who have contributed least to the problem and are least able to adapt. Children and young people are at the very top of that list,” she said.

With floods, droughts and wildfires displacing over 26 million people and destroying homes, schools and other critical infrastructure in 2023, millions of children and young people have been left with an uncertain future.

Reiterating IOM’s focus on empowering young people and protecting them from disasters and climate impact, Ms. Pope called for urgent investments in targetted disaster preparedness, climate education and building capacity of young people to protect themselves and rebuild their communities.

© Scoop Media

