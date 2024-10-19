Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango On Kyrgyzstan

Geneva, 10 October 2024

We are concerned by the conviction and sentencing today of two Kyrgyz journalists, Azamat Ishenbekov and Makhabat Tazhibek Kyzy to five and six years in prison respectively for allegedly “calling for mass disorder”, following an investigation and trial marred by due process and fair trial concerns. Two other journalists in the same case were sentenced to three years’ probation and are to be conditionally released. We urge the authorities to ensure their cases are fully reviewed in line with international human rights standards.

While seven others were acquitted, it is problematic that 11 journalists and media workers, all former or current staff of the investigative outlet Temirov Live, were arbitrarily arrested and detained for simply doing their job. We urge the authorities to review vague provisions of the Criminal Code that expose journalists and others to potential liability for exercise of their fundamental rights, including freedom of expression.

