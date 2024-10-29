Lazzarini: Israeli Knesset Vote On UNRWA Will Deepen Palestinian Suffering

28 October 2024

“This is the latest in the ongoing campaign to discredit UNRWA and delegitimize its role towards providing human-development assistance and services to Palestine refugees,” Mr. Lazzarini said in a post on X, following reports of the long-anticipated vote being taken by Knesset members, passing by a margin on 92-10.

Mr. Lazzarini added that the two bills which will reportedly come into effect within 90 days “will only deepen the suffering” of Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through “more than a year of sheer hell”.

“These bills increase the suffering of the Palestinians and are nothing less than collective punishment,” he said.

Virtually the entire population of the Gaza Strip depends on humanitarian assistance, with UNRWA as the “backbone” of UN’s relief efforts in the war-ravaged enclave.

In addition to helping deliver food and other lifesaving essentials, UNRWA is also crucial for overseeing the ongoing polio vaccination drive.

No alternative to UNRWA

UNRWA’s importance has been reiterated by several countries as well as UN’s leadership, including the Secretary-General, who has described the agency’s historic and leading humanitarian role as “irreplaceable”.

Mr. Lazzarini further stated that putting an end to UNRWA and its services “will not strip the Palestinians from their refugee status”.

“That status is protected by another UN General Assembly resolution until a fair and lasting solution is found to the plight of the Palestinians,” he said.

“Failing to push back these bills will weaken our common multilateral mechanism established after World War Two,” he added.

UNRWA was established by the General Assembly in December 1949 “to carry out […] direct relief and works programmes” for Palestine refugees. It began its operations on 1 May 1950.

'Dangerous and outrageous'

In a post on X, the acting head of UN aid coordination office, OCHA, expressed her teams' "full solidarity with UNRWA...whose work is essential to millions of Palestinians."

Joyce Msuya added that the decision was "dangerous and outrageous. There is no alternative to UNRWA."

Many world leaders expressed their grave concern over the ramifications of the move by Israeli parliamentarians, including nations of the European Union, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and a Spokesperson for the State Department in Washington.

