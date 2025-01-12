United States Announces Significant Military Assistance For Ukraine

January 9, 2025

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

As part of our continued surge in security assistance that President Biden announced on September 26, the United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia’s war of aggression.

This additional assistance, provided under previous drawdowns from Department of Defense stocks, is valued at $500 million. It includes: AIM-7, RIM-7, and AIM-9M missiles for air defense; air-to-ground munitions; support equipment for F-16s; armored bridging systems; secure communications equipment; small arms and ammunition; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The United States and more than 50 nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.

