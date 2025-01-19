Renewal Of Deferred Enforced Departure For Hong Kong

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

January 15, 2025

The United States reaffirms its solidarity with people in Hong Kong in the face of Beijing’s steady assault on the rights and freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong under the Basic Law and the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The United States is providing Hong Kongers who remain concerned about returning to Hong Kong with temporary safe haven in this country. Under this extension, the United States will continue to defer the enforced departure of eligible Hong Kong residents through February 5, 2027. This decision to extend Deferred Enforced Departure complements steps taken by our allies and partners – including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia – to provide options to those who fear returning to Hong Kong.

This decision was made in light of Beijing and Hong Kong authorities’ continued and repeated attacks on the protected rights and freedoms cherished by people in Hong Kong, including the unjust sentencing of two former Stand News editors for publishing so-called “seditious” articles, the unjust sentencing of 45 pro-democracy advocates for their peaceful participation in political activities protected under the Basic Law, and the ongoing national security trial of democracy advocate and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai.

We see this too in Beijing and Hong Kong authorities’ targeting of overseas democracy advocates. Most recently, on December 24, Hong Kong authorities issued new arrest warrants and bounties targeting six overseas democracy activists and cancelled passports for seven other activists, including some based in the United States. These acts of transnational repression are a threat to U.S. sovereignty and national security and show blatant disregard for democracy and human rights.

We continue to urge Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to cease the use of vague national security laws to silence those peacefully expressing their political views, to immediately and unconditionally release those detained or imprisoned solely for exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to restore the openness that was so crucial to Hong Kong’s international reputation.

