Honiara Summit 2025 Outcomes

HONIARA, 04 MAR 2025 – The Honiara Summit, a three-day conference focusing on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14.4 that aims to end overfishing and restore fish stocks to sustainable levels, concluded in the Solomon Islands capital last week.

The Summit involved five Pacific Leaders, 10 Ministers and over 300 delegates from 28 countries. The event concluded with a technical communique and a political declaration that set firm commitments to sustainable fisheries.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele delivered the closing remarks of the Summit and reiterated his opening statement on the importance of collective action under the Summit’s theme “Iumi Tugeda Delivering on SDG14.4: Achieving Sustainable Fisheries”.

“Throughout the Summit I have observed the regional and international community working together with our Pacific islands countries towards achieving the goal of sustainable fisheries,” Prime Minister Manele expressed. “As I mentioned at the outset we can only achieve SDG14.4 by working together and I think that point has been reiterated during the various sessions and as we have heard during the summary sessions.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the need for improved assessments of fisheries resources, for both resources of commercial and non-commercial importance, to ensure they fall within biologically sustainable levels.

He acknowledged the significant role played by regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs) in the Pacific, attributing the region's leadership in fisheries surveillance and management to their efforts.

"One major reason the Pacific region is a leader, is attributed to the important role played by the regional fisheries management organisations and regional fisheries advisory organisations in helping Pacific island states manage their fisheries."

FFA Director-General Noan Pakop thanked the Government and people of Solomon Islands as hosts of the first major oceans conference in the Pacific.

Speaking at the Summit’s closing dinner function, Mr Pakop reflected on the legacy of Pacific ancestors, drawing parallels between their seafaring traditions and the need for modern-day unity in sustainable fisheries management.

“Reflecting upon the legacy of our Pacific ancestors is a reminder of the incredible achievements that are possible when we unite in purpose. Our ancestors were extraordinary navigators, crossing vast oceans to reach different islands. Their skills, courage, and resilience are qualities we continue to value and draw aspirations from,” he said.

“Thinking back on this [Honiara Summit] week, we started with powerful messages from our Leaders including on the need for solidarity, on the need to reduce IUU (Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated) fishing, and on the need for science-based decisions, on the need for sustainable fisheries for the livelihood and development of small island states.

“For our islands, we have no choice. For most of us, our fish is our future and it is our livelihood. But it is being impacted by forces, a lot of which is out of our control including the impacts of climate change.”

Mr Pakop reaffirmed the commitment of Pacific nations and regional bodies in leading global fisheries sustainability efforts and called on international partners to continue their support.

Key outcomes:

1. URGENT ACTION AGAINST OVERFISHING: Acknowledging that 37.7% of global fish stocks are overfished, the summit emphasized the need for improved fisheries management and restoration efforts to achieve SDG 14.4.

2. ENHANCED REGIONAL COOPERATION: The Summit highlighted the critical role of Regional Fishery Bodies (RFBs) in sustainable fisheries management, advocating for strengthened regional cooperation to ensure the long-term viability of shared resources.

3. INTEGRATION OF SCIENTIFIC INNOVATIONS: Participants underscored the necessity of robust scientific data and technological advancements to inform decision-making and adapt to changing environmental conditions, ensuring effective fisheries management.

4. SUPPORT FOR SMALL-SCALE FISHERIES: Recognizing the vital role of small-scale fisheries in coastal communities, the summit called for increased investment and innovative approaches to assess and manage these fisheries sustainably.

5. IMPLEMENTATION OF INTERNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS: The Summit stressed the importance of integrating international legal frameworks into national and regional policies to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable fisheries.

6. STRENGTHENING PARTNERSHIPS: Emphasizing collaboration among governments, organizations, and stakeholders, the summit advocated for multi-stakeholder partnerships to mobilize resources and share knowledge, aiming to achieve SDG 14.4.

7. ADDRESSING CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACTS: The Summit acknowledged the challenges posed by climate change on fisheries sustainability and called for targeted financing and adaptation strategies to mitigate these impacts.

8. PROMOTION OF TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY: To combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the summit highlighted the need for transparent and accountable practices across the fisheries supply chain.

The Honiara Summit 2025 was co-hosted by the Solomon Islands Government, the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) with the support of the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy on Ocean Ambassador Peter Thomson, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Pacific Community (SPC).

About Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA)

FFA assists its 17-member countries to sustainably manage fishery resources that fall within their 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs). FFA provides expertise, technical assistance and other support to its members who make decisions about their tuna resources and participate in regional decision making on tuna management.

About the Honiara Summit 2025

The 2025 Honiara Summit is a call to action for ocean conservation and innovation. Centred around the theme of meaningful action and innovation towards achieving SDG14: Life Below Water.

