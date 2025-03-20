Violence Triggers Record Displacements In Haiti’s Capital

19 March 2025

Gang violence, displacement and instability have long gripped Port-au-Prince and other parts of the country, but attacks over the past two months have shattered even the few remaining gang-free areas, leaving communities increasingly vulnerable.

The Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince remains closed, and many neighbourhoods – once seen as relatively safe – are now under siege.

Areas including Delmas, Carrefour-Feuilles, Martissant, Fort National, Pétion-Ville and Tabarre have been heavily impacted, forcing thousands of residents to flee in search of safety.

The majority have sought refuge in 48 displacement sites, including 12 newly established ones, while others rely on overstretched host families for shelter.

Forced to flee again

“This alarming surge in displacements underscores the relentless cycle of violence devastating Haiti’s capital,” said Grégoire Goodstein, the UN migration agency’s (IOM) chief in Haiti.

“We have never observed such a large number of people moving in this short time. Families are being uprooted time and time again, forced to leave everything behind as they flee for safety. Many of those displaced were already living in precarious conditions after previous displacements,” he explained.

The crisis has reached unprecedented levels, with over one million people now forcibly displaced – three times the number recorded just a year ago.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Yet, as suffering reaches new extremes, Haiti’s crisis continues to struggle for the world’s attention, and humanitarian efforts remain severely underfunded.

Reaching a breaking point

Humanitarian agencies warn that the situation is reaching a breaking point.

“People fleeing violence need immediate protection, food, water and shelter. The situation is worsening by the day, and without additional support, we risk seeing an even greater humanitarian catastrophe unfold,” emphasised Mr. Goodstein.

IOM continues its work in providing lifesaving assistance to displaced communities in Haiti.

In the past month alone, over 16,000 people were reached with clean water and hygiene support,while 3,700 people benefited from emergency shelter, hygiene kits, medical care and psychosocial support.

Despite these efforts, the growing number of displaced persons has stretched available resources to the limit.

Call to action

Beyond immediate aid, security in Haiti remains a pressing concern.

Without greater international support, including enhanced resources for the Haitian National Police,restoring stability and protecting vulnerable communities will remain a challenge, IOM explained.

From emergency relief to long-term recovery, the agency remains committed to providing relief and support for displaced Haitians, ensuring they receive the aid they need to survive and rebuild.

However, without urgent international intervention, Haiti risks descending further into crisis.

© Scoop Media

