Asia-Pacific Business Forum Opens With Bold Commitments To Private Sector-Led Sustainability Action

Photo credit: KSI

Kuala Lumpur, 10 April 2025

The Asia-Pacific Business Forum (APBF) 2025 opened today in Kuala Lumpur with a strong call for the private sector to lead the region’s transition towards a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient future.

Hosted by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in collaboration with the ESCAP Sustainable Business Network and KSI Strategic Institute for Asia-Pacific, the Forum convenes over 250 senior business executives, policymakers and sustainability champions from across the region to accelerate climate action, boost innovation and scale up green financing.

Delegates at this year’s forum urged businesses, governments and other stakeholders to move beyond just adapting to climate emergencies to actively leveraging sustainability as a source of innovation, resilience and long-term value creation.

“There are tangible opportunities to expand the scope of economic cooperation and intraregional connectivity by expanding business prospects, building integrated supply chains and realising the global 1.5-degree goal,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

She added, “The blue-green transition is not just about environmental stewardship, but an economic opportunity that can reshape how societies align business profitability, economic growth and social development.”

"The introduction of key policy documents such as the National Energy Policy 2022-2040 and the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap further underscores Malaysia's ambition to emerge as a regional leader in clean energy innovation and deployment," said Fadillah Haji Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia in his keynote remarks.

Participants further reaffirmed the Asia-Pacific Green Deal for Business as a critical action plan for aligning business models with environmental and social imperatives.

“The Asia Pacific Business Forum 2025 will be a key platform to promote the Asia Pacific Green Deal, advancing sustainability and accelerating the region’s energy transition,” said Michael Yeoh, President of KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, Malaysia.

He added, “Through collaboration and innovation, we aim to drive green growth and build a low-carbon, resilient future."

Recognising the urgent need for policy coherence and regulatory alignment, this year’s Forum features a new series of high-level dialogues between private sector leaders and government policymakers. These aim to tackle barriers to climate innovation, enhance access to sustainable financing, and promote inclusive growth—especially through gender-diverse leadership and support for women-led enterprises.

Shinta Widjaja Kamdani, Chief Executive Officer of Sintesa Group, Indonesia, was elected as the new Chair of the ESCAP Sustainable Business Network. “The role of governments, businesses, financial institutions, and civil society cannot be overstated. Our investments in green technologies, renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and climate-resilient agriculture will be the key drivers of economic growth, job creation, and inclusive prosperity. These investments are not just a means to close the financing gap—they are an opportunity to redefine the way we think about growth,” shared Kamdani.

The Forum is expected to culminate with the endorsement of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, a forward-looking blueprint aimed at strengthening regional partnerships and outlining actionable commitments for businesses to drive sustainability across five core pillars: energy transition, infrastructure development, sustainable financing, digital innovation and circular economy practices.

