Decades Of Memories And Loss – Searching For The Missing In Syria

12 June 2025

The Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic (IIMP) is the first entity of its kind established by the UN General Assembly in June 2023. It is dedicated to determining the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons in Syria and supporting survivors and families of the missing.

Here are five key things you need to know about the IIMP.

Dictatorship and disappearances

The IIMP was created to address the issue of missing persons in Syria, a country that has experienced significant turmoil and conflict over the past decades.

Fifty years of dictatorship and 14 years of civil war all but came to an end in Syria following the fall of the brutal Assad regime in December 2024. This allowed the IIMP to begin its work properly, most notably by gaining access to infamous detention centres where people were tortured, murdered or disappeared.

People went missing in Syria due to many reasons such as abductions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary deprivation of liberty, displacement, migration or military operations. It is not clear exactly how many missing persons there are, but it is thought to be in the tens of thousands.

Uncovering the truth

The institution's primary role is to determine the fate and whereabouts of all missing people. This includes collecting and analysing information, conducting investigations, and working closely with families and survivors to provide them with the answers they seek.

Uncovering the circumstances of disappearances will involve a massive effort, from checking prison arrival registers where detainee’s names were recorded and their exit to parts unknown.

Evidence of torture and mass graves will have to be carefully chronicled. Due process will have to uncover the elaborate former State network of secret police, prison and judicial officials who carried out orders and enabled the disappearance of thousands.

Supporting survivors and families of the missing

IIMP supports survivors and the families of the missing to cope with the uncertainty and trauma of having a missing loved one.

This includes offering psychological support, legal assistance, and facilitating communication between families and relevant authorities.

The institution looks for everyone who is missing in Syria regardless of their nationality, group, ethnicity, political affiliation, or the reasons and circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

‘Titanic mission’

The head of IIMP, Karla Quintana, has described the task the body faces as “titanic,” not least because it is still not clear how many Syrians are missing.

Investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of individuals can be costly, so securing the resources to do so is a “major challenge” according to Ms. Quintana. If resources are limited it will hinder the progress of investigations.

Searching for, processing, and analysing information is time-consuming – especially in Syria, where conflict has made many areas inaccessible, records may be incomplete or destroyed, and some regions remain unstable and dangerous to work in.

Working with Syrians

IIMP says searching for missing persons in Syria must be “locally owned and internationally supported.” The body operates through a collaborative approach partnering with local and international organisations, government agencies, and civil society groups.

It also engages with communities to raise awareness about the issue of missing persons and to encourage the sharing of information that could aid investigations.

Expectations of this unprecedented UN mechanism are high as it could play a pivotal role in contributing to peace and justice in Syria.

