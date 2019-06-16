Edmund Hillary Brands Launch Capital Raising

Edmund Hillary Brands Launch Capital Raising to Fund Global Expansion, Womens’ Range

New Zealand and UK investors – and people around the globe – will be able to secure a share in an iconic brand, and the $100 billion global luxury clothing market, when Edmund Hillary Brands launches a capital raising initiative this month.

A limited number of share parcels – and associated benefits – will be available in the premium lifestyle clothing range through equity fundraising platform Crowdcube from Monday 17 June.

Edmund Hillary Brands CEO and co-founder Mike Hall-Taylor says the company aims to raise up to £1.5 million or $2.9m NZD, to support international expansion as well as launch a much-anticipated women’s range.

“We’ve received an overwhelming response to our first collection since launch last year and we want to maintain the momentum and capitalise on immediate opportunities in the UK, US, China and Australia as well as meet the demand from consumers for a women’s range.”

“While there are a number of investors who are likely to invest at a higher level, we have deliberately kept the minimum investment at £12 or $23 NZD, to be more accessible to New Zealanders who are interested.”

Mr Hall-Taylor says the company’s first year successes include a global launch at New Zealand Fashion Week, securing retailers in high-end tourism hot spots such as Queenstown and Auckland International Airport, opening its first flagship store at Queenstown airport as well as strong direct online sales from international buyers. The collection has been most popular with UK, American, Chinese and Australian buyers as well as robust support from the New Zealand domestic market.







A partnership with a leading Chinese e-commerce and distribution company will see an Edmund Hillary store launch on one of China’s largest e-commerce platforms, an opportunity aimed at capitalising on China’s rapidly growing winter sports market, in the run up to the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics.

Co-founder Peter Hillary says the type of investor this opportunity might attract are those with an appreciation of Ed’s achievements and an interest in philanthropy.

“Apart from being an exciting financial investment, it also represents the opportunity to be part of continuing my father’s legacy with a portion of every sale going to the causes close to Ed’s heart – supporting Himalayan communities and outdoor education in our key markets.”

Anyone interested in investing in Edmund Hillary Brands or finding out more should visit www.CrowdCube.com/edmundhillary before 24th July when the opportunity will close. Minimum investment is just $23 (£12).

Every garment is inspired by the classic styles worn by Sir Edmund Hillary and the expedition team, but with a modern, high-end edge. Designers poured over more than 2000 images of the 1953 expedition when developing the (current) launch range.

www.edmundhillary.com

Watch the full video here: http://bit.ly/CrowdcubeEdmundHillary

Edmund Hillary Brands

Capital Raising Fact Sheet

Share Options:

- Shares are valued at £4 or $7.7 NZD and will be available in a minimum block of three shares (£12 or $23 NZD)

- Edmund Hillary Brands is looking to raise a maximum of £1.5m ($2.9m) NZD for 23.6% of equity in the company, which has a pre-raise valuation of £4.85m or $9.36m NZD.

- Shares will be in the Edmund Hillary Brand Ltd registered in the UK. This includes the New Zealand subsidiary.

- Investor rewards range from 25% off web purchases for up to £100 (or $193 NZD) through to clothing for medium sized investors, to a special collection preview evening with the Hillary family for top investors.



