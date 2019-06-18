Over 1,000 and counting in support of extending commute rail

Since launching a petition calling for the extension of commuter rail to Ōtaki, more than 1,000 people have already signed their names, a result which Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton says is a huge endorsement of the need for better commuter rail connections for the town.

“The petition to get decent commuter rail extended to Ōtaki isn’t even two weeks old, but already more than 1,000 people have signed it. What’s more, two thirds of signatures are coming from communities who would directly benefit from a commuter rail extension such as Ōtaki, Te Horo, Manakau, Ōhau, and Levin,” says Mr Compton.

“While it’s still early days for the petition, it’s already clear that there’s strong community support for extending commuter rail to Ōtaki, meaning central government and Greater Wellington Regional Council need to pay attention and make this a priority.”

One of the highlights from running the petition for Gwynn Compton has been the comments those signing have left about what extending commuter rail to Ōtaki would mean to them.

“One of the most consistent messages I’m getting from those signing is that having fast, reliable, and frequent trains for Ōtaki means they’ll be able to access employment and education opportunities which are currently out of their reach due to the lack of meaningful public transport in Ōtaki.

“Others are citing the environmental benefits from enabling more commuters to catch a train into Wellington and cutting the number of cars driving into the city, illustrating how climate change is increasingly becoming top of mind for many people.”







Gwynn Compton’s aim is to get as many signatures as possible before presenting the petition to Parliament in a few month’s time and is encouraging people to head to www.gwynncompton.co.nz/otakirail to add their name, as well as also sharing the petition with their family, friends, and colleagues.

“With other parts of Wellington also looking to get funding for transport projects as part of the $4 billion allowance for regional transport initiatives announced by the government in May, we need to get as many people as we can signing the petition to show the government and Greater Wellington Regional Council that there’s an urgent need for them to prioritise extending fast, reliable, and frequent commuter rail services to Ōtaki.”





