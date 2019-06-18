Timaru: Man presents with gunshot wound, witnesses sought

Police are seeking witnesses after a man presented himself to Timaru Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his lower body.

The 26-year-old man arrived at the hospital shortly before 2am, Tuesday 18 June, with the non-life threatening injury.

He has since been discharged.

Police are working to understand the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jonts McKerrow on 021 191 2270.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

