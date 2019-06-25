Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Targets Climate Change

Tuesday, 25 June 2019, 3:29 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

25 June 2019

Greater Wellington Targets Climate Change, Natural Resources And Public Transport in Annual Plan

Greater Wellington Regional Council will target climate change, natural resources and public transport challenges across the region as it adopted its annual plan for 2019/20 today.

Acting Council Chair Barbara Donaldson said it was important to tackle some of the region’s biggest issues in year two of its long term plan 2018-28.

“We will be boosting efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and consider a carbon neutral target. We will also look at what long-term changes we can make to our critical infrastructure investments to continue to reduce our impact across the region,” Cr Donaldson says.

Meeting the needs of the region’s public transport users was also high on the council’s agenda.

“We plan to address any remaining issues in the bus network, continue our investment in rail infrastructure and look to the future as we progress our commitment to Let’s Get Wellington Moving.”

While committing to these long-term actions, affordability remains a key focus for the council. There was an average rates increase this year of 5.9 per cent. In adopting the annual plan today, Greater Wellington agreed to apply a differential rate within Wellington City only.

“Based on community consultation, we recognised that this change needed to be made and we are now committed to a comprehensive review of the Revenue and Financing Policy, which will be undertaken within the next triennium to ensure that contributions remain fair to ratepayers across the region.”



Greater Wellington also accepted a proposal to increase fees associated with resource consents. A large part of its role is the processing and monitoring of resource consents for people or organisations who want to undertake activities that affect the region’s natural resources. It also carries out environmental monitoring and responds to incidents.

“The costs to provide these services have changed since the Resource Management Charging Policy was last updated in 2015. Increasing the fees will help us keep up with these changes and help us look after our natural resources in line with public expectations,” said Cr Donaldson says.

The changes to fees associated with resource consents will come into effect from July 1 while a comprehensive review of the Revenue and Financing Policy will be undertaken before the next annual plan 2020/21.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Fair Pay Agreements Good: CTU Releases Report On Sector Bargaining

The Council of Trade Unions has today released an independent report conducted by economic research company BERL into the validity of sector bargaining.

And the findings are clear - there is no economic reason not to implement sector bargaining but many social and individual wellbeing reasons to do so. More>>

 

Goldsmith New National Finance Spokesperson: Amy Adams To Leave Politics In 2020

Amy Adams has announced she will retire from politics at the 2020 election and as a consequence of that decision she has chosen to stand down from the spokesperson roles she holds in the Party. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Offensive Language, Misuse Of Pepper Spray

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that, following a pursuit in Auckland, a man was dealt with inappropriately and unprofessionally by a Police officer during his arrest. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Gender Inclusive Questions Introduced

More than 28,000 New Zealand households will be asked to take part in the upcoming Household Economic Survey. Starting this year, the survey will ask people to describe their gender – whether that is male, female, or if they see themselves another way, such as one of many non-binary genders. More>>

New Report: Are We Listening To Children?

A report released today is a sharp reminder that what children and young people say makes a difference, and that it’s time we paid more attention to their views, says Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft. More>>

ALSO:

The Nation: Canadian Euthanasia Practitioner Stefanie Green

The euthanasia debate is progressing, with the End of Life Choice Bill expected to have its second reading in Parliament on Wednesday. A similar bill was passed in Canada in 2016 ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Gun Buy-Back Scheme

Do gun amnesties and buy-backs save lives? Since it’s always difficult to exclude all of the socio-economic factors that may be operating in parallel, the die-hard denialists in the gun lobby will always be able to find a bit of wiggle room. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 