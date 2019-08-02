Responsible outdoor burning

2 August 2019



ORC is reminding people to consider their neighbours – and the rules of the Air Plan – when burning outdoors this season.

ORC Acting General Manager Regulatory Peter Winder emphasises that fire permits are not an approval to pollute.

“Outdoor burning may require a permit from the local district or city council, Fire and Emergency NZ and in some cases, the Department of Conservation. In all cases, however, you must also comply with any ORC Air Plan rules applicable to your property.

“Vegetation burn-offs are allowed under our Air Plan—and they may also be permitted by other authorities—but they will be in breach of our rules if they lead to smoke, odour or particulate that may be offensive or objectionable beyond property boundaries.

“Our pollution team monitors fires causing offensive discharges, and may investigate or take enforcement action as necessary.”

The Regional Plan: Air for Otago can be accessed on ORC’s website:

https://www.orc.govt.nz/plans-policies-reports/regional-plans-and-polices/air



ends







© Scoop Media

