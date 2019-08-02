Tāngata whenua and Council celebrate maramataka launch

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti and Kāpiti Coast District Council launched the annual maramataka today with an official ceremony at Whakarongotai Marae.

Te Atiawa hosted and provided the theme for this year’s maramataka which is a celebration of the ART Confederation - Te Atiawa, Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

Council Group Manager People and Partnerships Janice McDougall says this maramataka marks 12 years of producing the traditional Māori lunar calendar and 25 years of partnership for Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti.

“This maramataka highlights the importance of the three local iwi and their role in maintaining the health, wellbeing and prosperity within iwi and community.”

Kaumātua June Davis, Rakauoteora Te Maipi and iwi members from the ART confederation, alongside the mayor, members of the senior leadership team and other Council staff shared stories, waiata and karakia to launch the maramataka.

The maramataka is the traditional Māori calendar. It is launched generally around the time of Matariki. ART Confederation members gifted all images used in this year’s maramataka.



